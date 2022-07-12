RBI’s Decision to Allow Rupee transactions in International Trade Reinforces India’s Presence in the Global Market, says Mr. Pradeep Multani, President, PHDCCI

RBI decision to allow rupee transactions in International trade will help to subside price pressures and strengthen India’s presence in the International market, said Mr. Pradeep Multani, President, PHDCCI.

Rupee transactions will enhance trade with better give and take with its trade partners.

India as a strong economy is an attractive destination for many economies for trade and investments, said Mr. Pradeep Multani.

Internationalization of the rupee will explore better complementarities with countries who are willing to enhance the trade trajectory with India, said Mr. Pradeep Multani, President.