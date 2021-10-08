RBI’s Unchanged Repo Rate Supports Homebuyers’ Festive Cheer

– Anuj Puri, Chairman – ANAROCK Group

As expected, RBI maintained the monetary policy pause, keeping the repo rate unchanged at 4% and reverse repo rate at 3.35%. In short for homebuyers, the low home loan interest rates regime will continue in the market and help foster housing demand during the ongoing festive season. Notably, this is a period when housing sales usually surge on the back of attractive offers by developers and lending banks.

The green shoots of economic revival coupled with the prevailing low interest rates will be conducive for the residential sector in the short to mid-term. ANAROCK Research indicates that we may see at least 10-15% growth in housing demand in the ongoing festive period (Oct.-Dec) across the top 7 cities against the preceding quarter. In Q3 2021, the top 7 cities saw total housing sales of nearly 62,800 units – already the best quarterly sales since the pandemic.

If ANAROCK’s predictions are accurate, the ongoing festive quarter will see at least a 35-40% yearly rise in overall housing sales across the top 7 cities as against the same period in 2020. In Q4 2020, the top 7 cities saw total housing sales of nearly 50,900 units.