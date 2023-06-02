RBL Bank introduces ACE Fixed Deposit, offering up to 8.50% Interest Rate

Bangalore/Mumbai, June 02, 2023: RBL Bank, one of India’s leading private sector banks in India – today announced the launch of its new Fixed Deposit – ACE. In a significant move to enhance customer offerings and reward long-term commitment, the Bank is offering a 20 bps higher rate of interest, over and above the regular callable deposits (Fixed Deposit which allows premature withdrawal), with senior citizens and super senior citizens getting 50 bps and 75 bps higher interest rate respectively.

With a minimum deposit value of Rs 50 Lakh and a maximum deposit value of less than Rs 2 Crore, customers can choose a tenure ranging from 12 to 240 months and enjoy the benefits on maturity, allowing them to align their investment strategy with long-term financial goals. The product is available to both resident and non-resident Indians, allowing a wider audience to benefit from this exclusive offering.