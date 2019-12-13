RBL Bank Opens 26 Full Service Branches Today

Mumbai, December 13, 2019: RBL Bank, announced that it is opening 26 full services branches across various states today while simultaneously achieving a milestone of 1,600 offices across India. The Bank has also said that it remains committed towards investing in its retail franchise through a robust branch network. The Bank plans to open 150 more offices (28 Branches & 122 BC Branches) this fiscal, taking the count of offices to 1,750 by March 2020. The Bank’s branches are primarily located in metro, urban locations while the BC Branches are primarily engaged in delivering banking solutions to the rural and semi-urban areas.

RBL Bank currently serves 7.3 million customers for a variety of retail as well as wholesale offerings. All the branches opened today will be full service branches offering a comprehensive portfolio of banking product including loans, working capital, current & savings accounts, credit cards, fixed deposits as well as locker facilities.

Surinder Chawla, Head – Retail Liabilities and Wealth Management, RBL Bank said, “This expansion marks a milestone of 1,600 offices for RBL Bank and with these 26 full service branches going live today, we are ready to serve new customers from these new locations. This is a step in the right direction in order to further enhance our customer centric and relationship based approach. Our branches play a significant role in growing our customer base and strengthening our business franchise.”