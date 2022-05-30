REA India launches hybrid-working model

National, May 30, 2022: The country’s largest online full-stack real estate company REA India, which owns leading digital platforms such as Housing.com, PropTiger.com & Makaan.com, has become the first company in proptech space to announce the launch of a hybrid working model for its employees. The move by the company comes at a time when a multitude of global and national players are busy devising and launching new policies to optimise various remote working models.
In the past one year, several businesses in India have announced their plans to launch a hybrid working model, a model that works well for diverse talent pools. Touted to be the future of work, REA India’s hybrid workplace policy enables people to choose to work from anywhere and is the leading company in the real estate industry in India to make this move.
A part of the Australia headquartered REA Group, REA India, the owner and operator of three leading companies in the online real estate sphere, Housing.com, PropTiger.com and Makaan.com, has a workforce of around 1400 employees and ranks consistently among the 100 best companies to work for in India, ranked by the Great Place to Work® Institute. Having won many laurels for its people-friendly policies, REA India, with this new policy move, is sure to win appreciation of its current and prospective employees.
“At REA India, we believe that a ‘one-size-fits-all’ approach might not work in the post-pandemic world. Since different individuals and departments perform more optimally in different set-ups, as was evident during the lockdowns and the subsequent opening of our offices across the country, we have decided to adopt a more modern, hybrid working culture, where our people can choose to work out of office or work remotely, depending on their roles and function within the company,” said Mr. Dhruv Agarwala, Group CEO, REA India (Housing.com, PropTiger.com and Makaan.com).
“While everyone in our design, product, engineering and marketing teams has the flexibility to work from anywhere, our sales teams work in a hybrid set up, building strong relationships with their clients through in person connections. As we make this transition, we are ensuring that all our people have real-time and virtual collaboration tools that enable them to stay connected just like in a physical set up. This is being topped up with plenty of fun off-sites, where teams meet physically at regular intervals to brainstorm and build relationships with each other,” Mr, Agarwala added.
“The world is evolving and so is our way of working. The new workplace boundaries are more psychological than physical, and it’s all about flexibility, trust and accountability. At REA India, we are quite thrilled as we transition to a hybrid workplace model and are ensuring that our people’s experience remains seamless and inclusive, irrespective of their place of work, whether office or home. I am excited about this new way of working as it also presents us with an opportunity to hire diverse talent across the country and from around the globe, and onboard great minds to join us on our aggressive growth plans,” said Mr. Rohit Hasteer, Group CHRO, REA India (Housing.com, PropTiger.com and Makaan.com).