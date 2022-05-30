REA India launches hybrid-working model

National, May 30, 2022: The country’s largest online full-stack real estate company REA India, which owns leading digital platforms such as Housing.com, PropTiger.com & Makaan.com, has become the first company in proptech space to announce the launch of a hybrid working model for its employees. The move by the company comes at a time when a multitude of global and national players are busy devising and launching new policies to optimise various remote working models.

In the past one year, several businesses in India have announced their plans to launch a hybrid working model, a model that works well for diverse talent pools. Touted to be the future of work, REA India’s hybrid workplace policy enables people to choose to work from anywhere and is the leading company in the real estate industry in India to make this move.

A part of the Australia headquartered REA Group, REA India, the owner and operator of three leading companies in the online real estate sphere, Housing.com, PropTiger.com and Makaan.com, has a workforce of around 1400 employees and ranks consistently among the 100 best companies to work for in India, ranked by the Great Place to Work® Institute. Having won many laurels for its people-friendly policies, REA India, with this new policy move, is sure to win appreciation of its current and prospective employees.