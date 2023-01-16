Reach 3 Roads welcomes First Cry

January 2023, Gurugram: Reach Group, one of India’s leading retail conglomerates, is glad to welcome FirstCry to its premises. FirstCry opened its store on January 8 th , 2023 at Reach 3 Roads. Located strategically in Sector 70, Gurugram at Reach 3 Roads, parents will have easy access to the store offering the widest range of babies’ and kids’ products. The store is spread across an area of 3000 square feet on the first floor with the road-side store facing front covering an area of 35 feet. Over time FirstCry has already turned into the first choice among young parents as it caters exclusively to the needs of babies, kids, and their moms. FirstCry is Asia’s No 1 online baby care portal with strong brand visibility within the virtual space along with more than 180 offline stores. With 200,000 plus products ranging from 2000+ national and international brands under its belt.FirstCry has already partnered with brands like Pigeon, Farlin, Mattel, Pampers, Disney, and others. The brand has also introduced the concept of kiosk boxes that are gifted to new mothers in collaboration with hospitals. Such efforts have not only increased footfall at the physical stores but also helped raise four rounds of fundraising from investors like Saif Partners, Valiant Capital Partner, and IDG Ventures India. They also have one price strategy for both online and offline customers. Ms. Nandini Taneja, Vice President, of Reach Group said, “Reach Group has seen huge growth last year and we continue to do so by welcoming First Cry, which is a great partner as they value parents’ myriad needs and always strive to fulfill them. It drives an integrated marketing strategy between online, mobile, and offline stores which is very helpful for our customers. We will continue to grow in the upcoming months with more stores in the pipeline.” Reach 3Roads accommodates day-to-day essentials required for the neighborhood offering them a one-stop shop for all their needs with Brands like Croma, Hdfc, Sodhi’s Supermarket, Looks, Monsoon Salon, Ankino’s Pet Store, and many more. Reach 3 Roads is well known for its service level standards, marketing, brands present, and the right positioning.