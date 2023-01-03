Reach Group Celebrated Christmas at 3 Roads: “Winter Wonderland”

January 2022, Gurugram: Reach Group recently held a two-day Christmas party in Gurugram called “Winter Wonderland”. With a variety of games, educational activities, carol singing, and delicious food, the event brought family and friends together to celebrate the holiday season. By offering a variety of culinary options, weekend entertainment, and shopping opportunities, Reach 3 Roads strives to meet the shopping and entertainment needs of its neighborhood.

The event kicked off with a live performance by RigMona, followed by kid-friendly games and educational science displays. Reach 3 Roads also offered numerous entertaining children’s events like a fashion show, dance competition, fancy dress competition for mother-child pairs, and many other activities that made the evening fun this year. A jam-packed schedule of events was planned for the following day, including a meet-and-greet with cartoon characters, a dynamic live performance by Tete featuring Christmas carols, and much more. In the end, they declared the winners of the Best Christmas Outfit category.