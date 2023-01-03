Reach Group Celebrated Christmas at 3 Roads: “Winter Wonderland”

January 2022, Gurugram: Reach Group recently held a two-day Christmas party in Gurugram called “Winter Wonderland”. With a variety of games, educational activities, carol singing, and delicious food, the event brought family and friends together to celebrate the holiday season. By offering a variety of culinary options, weekend entertainment, and shopping opportunities, Reach 3 Roads strives to meet the shopping and entertainment needs of its neighborhood.
The event kicked off with a live performance by RigMona, followed by kid-friendly games and educational science displays. Reach 3 Roads also offered numerous entertaining children’s events like a fashion show, dance competition, fancy dress competition for mother-child pairs, and many other activities that made the evening fun this year. A jam-packed schedule of events was planned for the following day, including a meet-and-greet with cartoon characters, a dynamic live performance by Tete featuring Christmas carols, and much more. In the end, they declared the winners of the Best Christmas Outfit category.
Ms. Nandini Taneja, Vice President, of Reach Group says, “We all gather with family and friends to enjoy Christmas during this season. Winter Wonderland’s major goal is to unite people and celebrate the holiday season. The event was a huge success and we were able to accomplish our main objective, which was to get people together to enjoy Christmas. To give back to our society, we aspire to host additional occasions similar to this one. We hope to organize more such events so that we can give back something to our society”