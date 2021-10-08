Reaction on RBI Announcement- Mr. Rajesh Sharma, MD, Capri Global Capital Ltd

Mr. Rajesh Sharma, Managing Director, Capri Global Capital Ltd
“The announcements made in Reserve Bank’s policy were consistent to the needs of the current situation. The optimism of policymakers about a steady economic recovery would only cushion the market sentiments to move up the growth graph. Today’s announcement would accelerate the market momentum, however, to achieve timely growth, the policymakers may accommodate more monetary-fiscal policy combinations to strengthen the sectors most affected by the Pandemic. Permitting Banks to On-lend through NBFCs focusing on priority sector would give an impetus to scale up their business without worrying about financial destitution. Moreover, the introduction of the Internal Ombudsman Scheme (IOS) for certain categories of NBFCs that have higher customer interface is a much-needed step as it will reduce the hassle for customers in choosing the right ombudsman.”