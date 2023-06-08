Reaction on RBI Policy from Andromeda and Square Yards

Mr. V Swaminathan, executive chairman, Andromeda sales and Apnapaisa.com

The RBI’s decision to maintain the policy rates unchanged is positive news for borrowers, especially considering the global apprehensions that persist in advanced economies. However, the Reserve Bank of India remains focused on preserving price and financial stability while ensuring adequate flow of financial resources to all productive sectors of the economy.

It is encouraging to note that domestic macroeconomic fundamentals are strengthening, with resilient economic activities, moderated inflation, comfortable current account deficit, and robust credit growth.

If the situation persists or improves further, we can anticipate a potential rate cut in the next monetary policy review.