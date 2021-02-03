Reaction on the Union budget from Ahaan Aggarwal, Founder& CEO, Junoon

Ahaan Aggarwal, Founder & CEO Junoon

At the onset, we would like to laud the government for growth driven budget. We welcome the progressive initiative aimed to benchmark skill qualifications, assessment, and certification, accompanied by the deployment of a certified workforce and with an international collaborative training Inter Training Programme (TITP). But we feel that the budget could have been more focused towards skill development and job creation as it is an urgent need of the hour! None the less government thinking about skill development at par with UAE or Japan is consistent with the vision of Junoon.