Reaction quote by The Heritage School to New Education Policy

Mr Vishnu Kartik CEO Xperiential Learning Systems and Director The Heritage School’s Quote on the Ministry of Education approved New Education Policy:

“The NEP clearly acknowledges the need to embrace output focused reform rather than input focused reforms. The devil is in the details, but the new NEP has touched upon some key levers which will have a high impact on student learning levels. One is, of course, bringing on ECCE into NCF. Another is the decision to reduce the curriculum into the core. This will provide significant opportunity to focus on critical skills and capacities and would be gateway reform on curriculum and assessments. What is heartening is to see many reforms focused on assessments especially on National Assessment Centre and tracking of student progress on learning outcomes. These will bring in much-needed attention and accountability on learning progress”