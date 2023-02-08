Reaction Quote: RBI Monetary Policy, Feb 2023: Saya Group

The hike in repo rate is a reminder of the ongoing challenges faced by the real estate industry. As a developer, it is important to be mindful of the impact this will have on the borrowing costs for both customers and developers, which will ultimately influence the demand for housing. However, it also presents an opportunity to re-evaluate our business strategies and focus on delivering quality and sustainable developments that meet the evolving needs of the market. We must embrace change and strive to maintain stability in this dynamic industry.” Rajeev Dhall, President – Sales, Marketing & CRM at Saya Group.