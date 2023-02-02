Reaction Union Budget 2023 – Hyderabad Public school and byteXL – an edtech platform for engineering students

Mr. Gusti Noria, President, The Hyderabad Public School Society

This is overall a good consolidation budget. It is a good step by the FM to increase allocation for school education by 8% i.e. from Rs 63,449 crore (Budget Estimate) in 2022-23 to Rs 68,804 crore in 2023-24. The emphasis on establishing CoEs for artificial intelligence and also teachers’ training being revisited for better pedagogy and raising quality education, is a welcome step. The establishment of District Training Centres for educators along with the National Digital Library is yet another initiative that will be a boost for both public and private school education. The Skill India International Centres that are going to be set up across states will provide the right digital ecosystem for skilling and help foster national apprenticeship.

Applaud the initiative of the center to recruit 38,800 teachers and support staff for the 740 Eklavya Model Residential Schools that will end up serving 3.5 lakh tribal students. Together these steps would surely pave an effective path to implement the National Education Policy for the “Amrit Peedhi”

Karun Tadepalli, Founder and CEO, byteXL

The education sector has witnessed some of the announcements from a longer-term perspective. The increase of 8% allocation to higher education to INR 44,094 crores is a welcome move from the point of raising the employability quotient of students. This will be a key component in transforming the institutes to provide better education compatible with industry needs. New age courses for Industry 4.0 like coding, AI, robotics, mechatronics, IOT, 3D printing, drones, and soft skills under Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana 4.0 will help in skilling the students for global job opportunities making them career ready. Establishing a National Digital Library will enhance the culture of eLearning across the country, which will be a positive step toward a futuristic approach.