Ready® Earns Full Distribution at Walmart

Pittsburgh, PA. July 13, 2022 — Ready® (@ready_nutrition), one of the fastest-growing sports nutrition companies in America with co-owners Aaron Donald and Giannis Antetokounmpo, continues to rapidly expand its national distribution with the June 24th launch of its Ready® Protein Bars in over 4,400 Walmart locations nationwide.

After less than a year in approximately 25% of Walmart stores, America’s largest grocery retailer notified Ready® it had earned full distribution with its performance that includes all 50 states.

Ready® Bars can be found in Walmart’s Cereal and Snack Aisle, packaged in convenient, 5-Count Boxes. Flavors include Chocolate Peanut Butter, Dark Chocolate Sea Salt, Dark Chocolate Coconut Almond, Vanilla Swirl and Chocolate Chip. The all-natural, Project Verified Non-GMO Bars feature 15 grams of protein and seven grams of fiber and are gluten-free.

Ready® Bars aren’t the only Ready® products sold in Walmart stores. The retailer also carries the brand’s Ready® Sports Drink flavors in select stores across 20 states.

“We’re excited that our Ready® Bars resonated so quickly with Walmart shoppers and our sales performance earned the opportunity for full distribution,” said Ready® founder and CEO, Pat Cavanaugh. “We look forward to introducing our brand and bars to millions of Walmart shoppers looking for a healthier, better-for-you, science-based snack bar.”

About Ready® (www.teamready.com)

Ready® was founded in 2012 by former University of Pittsburgh basketball team captain and Ernst & Young Entrepreneur Hall of Fame member, Pat Cavanaugh. Ready® is a fast-growing sports nutrition company that specializes in supporting athletes in achieving their goals. The company’s all-natural portfolio includes super fruit-based sports drinks, protein and snack bars, protein water, plant-based functional snacks, and protein powder. Its products are currently available in over 17,000 retail outlets across the United States. Over 200 college and university athletic programs provide their student-athletes with Ready® products with the brand currently being the Official Protein of UCLA athletics. Ready® is also the Official Sports Drink of seven NCAA Division I Conferences along with highly respected Gonzaga athletics and its nationally renowned basketball program. World Champion and NFL great Aaron Donald along with world basketball icon and NBA two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo are co-owners in the company. Ready® has also been chosen as the Official Sports Drink of The Amateur Athletic Union (AAU), the largest athletic organization in the United States with over 700,000 athletes that compete in 41 sports.