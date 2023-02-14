Ready to Romance? Get the Perfect Valentine’s Day Look with Colorbar’s Beauty Curations!

‘Tis the season of ABSOLUTE LOVE. The city, its people, and its vibe are all about cult-fav reds, sparkly confetti, heart-shaped chocolates, handwritten lil’ love notes, and most of all – perfectly pretty roses! And you are running out of time if you haven’t hopped onto the ride that celebrates love in all its glory. So chop-chop, there are no rules, no bounds, and zero inhibitions!

This day gives the perfect opportunity to get creative with your make-up and try out new and glam-filled looks and this year, Colorbar celebrates #PyaarWithoutBar to unhinge the magic that lies within and blur all romantic boundaries! Be it silky lip shades, sparkly highlighters, or dark, smoky hues to dial up the drama, opt for these few tips while getting ready for Valentine’s Day!

Love Struck Lips with Colorbar’s Power Kiss Vegan Matte Lip Color

Make a bold statement with your lips by opting for a vibrant and eye-catching lip shade! Whether it’s a classic red, a cheerful pink, or a daring purple, a bold lip will instantly make you feel confident and ready to spread the love. Colorbar’s Power Kiss Vegan Matte Lip Color is available in an ensemble of 26 ultra-flattering shades, so you get to pick your poison to suit your curated look! Colorbar’s Power Kiss Vegan Matte Lip Color is priced at INR 499.

Paint the Love with Colorbar’s Vegan Nail Lacquers

Nail lacquers can take Valentine’s Day by storm and are a fun and playful way to show your love for the holiday! Whether you prefer a classic red manicure, a cheerful pink shade, or a playful and glittery design, nail colors will surely make you feel confident and beautiful. Opt for Colorbar’s 100% vegan and cruelty-free product is a long-lasting gel-like texture to keep those nails dazzling for days at a stretch! Available in a stunning range of 128 shades, the Vegan Nail Lacquer is priced at INR 175.

Glitter glam with Colorbar’s 12-in-1 Eyeshadow Palette

Bring on some sparkle by adding some glitter to your eyes! Choose a glittery shade that matches your outfit and make sure to blend it well to avoid any fallout. This look is perfect for a glam night and Colorbar’s 12-in-1 Eyeshadow Palettes, consisting of shimmering hot – gold, dark, and ruby glitters deliver just that! The 12-in-1 Eyeshadow Palette range has 3 exclusive palettes, which are a mix of complementing shades and each palette is priced at INR 2200.

Love Struck with Colorbar’s Fragrances

Opt for a scent that reflects your personality and makes you feel confident and beautiful, this Valentine’s Day! Whether you prefer a sweet and floral fragrance or a spicy and exotic scent, an attractive scent is sure to turn heads and leave a lasting impression. Colorbar’s newest and the most exquisite range of fragrances is a tempting blend of grapefruit, bergamot and pear for one to feel like they’re entering a beautiful new era! Each fragrance is effervescent with bright, sparkling notes that make one feel phenomenal, powerful, and sensual. Colorbar has newly launched its range of fragrances in 24 varieties for both Men & Women, ranging from INR 249 – 1699.

Shine Bright with Colorbar’s Sexy Twosome Highlighter

A highlighter is a must-have for any Valentine’s Day-inspired look! Just that extra glitter on your face can do wonders! Opt for a highlighter in a shade that flatters your skin tone. Colorbar’s Sexy Twosome Highlighter, priced at INR 699, is a multi-dimensional highlighter duo that enhances the look of skin with reflective finishes ranging from a soft, luminous glow to an amped-up shine!