Real Estate Divorce Specialists in High Demand

Patricia Ewing, Realtor, eXp Realty, has just completed training and is now a Certified Real Estate Divorce Specialist.

Real Estate Divorce Specialists are real estate professionals specializing in divorcing clients. They are trained in the legal and tax aspects of the divorce process as it relates to real estate. They learn obscure legal rulings, regulations, and tax implications. This specific training allows them to help their divorcing clients take advantage of tax laws that are specific in selling a house in divorce.

For example, most people don’t know that, in some circumstances, the spouse who moved out of the family home as long as 6 years ago can still take a $250,000 exclusion when the house is sold, even though the spouse who stayed in the house also took a $250,000 exclusion.

Since divorcing couples comprise a large portion of the real estate market, Real Estate Divorce Specialists are a new and growing trend in the real estate industry. “Over 40% of all marriages end in divorce. The 40 percent is a function of the number of divorces in one year versus the number of weddings in the same year,” according to, “The Ultimate Guide to Your Divorce,” by Carol Wilson, Certified Financial Divorce Specialist. A real estate professional who understands the special problems and laws that govern the dissolution of a marriage can be a great asset at a very difficult time. Often both parties are involved in either buying a house, or selling a house, or both. A real estate professional who understands the special problems and laws that govern the dissolution of a marriage can be a great asset at a very difficult time

“Divorcing couples are going through one of the most stressful times in their lives and they need all the help they can get,” Patricia Ewing says. “They are looking for a professional who not only empathizes with what they’re going through, but who understands the tax and legal implications of dividing real estate in a divorce. As a Certified Real Estate Divorce Specialist, I can provide information and resources that most other real estate professionals, and even some divorce attorneys, don’t know.”

Unfortunately, couples will continue to get divorced and will need sound advice on the real estate issues within the divorce. A real estate professional specializing in divorcing clients can streamline the process and be beneficial to all parties involved.