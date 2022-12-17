Realcozy TV Stands Give Back for the Holidays and Every Day

November and December are traditionally the season of giving. We tend to be more reflective about the New Year ahead and how we would like to improve the world around us and our local communities. Fortunately, there are many ways to help others during the holidays and also all year round. For Realcozy (realcozy.co), a direct-to-consumer company based in Arizona that handcrafts real wood TV stands, giving back happens with each and every purchase.

Every Purchase Plants a Tree

Gift givers and those seeking to create a warm and inviting space in their homes will be thrilled to know that for every TV stand Realcozy sells, they commit to plant a tree with #TeamTrees. Already, more than 20 million trees have been planted. #TeamTrees is a planting project that has joined with the Arbor Day Foundation.

The Arbor Day Foundation, which has been around for 50 years, seeks to inspire people to plant, nurture, and celebrate trees. It’s a simple mission that has had an impact in countries around the world, creating a network of partners who have planted and distributed almost 500 million trees worldwide. Companies including Realcozy help to drive this mission.

Sustainable Development Program

Another good thing to know about Realcozy is that they care and have a sustainable development program in place. In a world where there is a lot of waste and consumers are seeking products that are friendly to the environment, it’s important to note which companies have a long-term program that goes beyond the holidays. In what seems to be a disposable way of consuming products, Realcozy believes in making high-quality furniture using sustainably sourced materials that are built to last. The company is connected to green initiatives with the Forest Stewardship Council and U.S. Green Building Council. Realcozy is also CARB Compliant.

Popular Gifts This Season

This year, gift givers are pooling resources together or splurging on a present that will be appreciated and used almost every day. As we enjoy our homes and create welcoming environments, Realcozy has been a valuable resource for those wishing to purchase something truly special. There is just the right amount of customization to select something that’s truly unique, while not having over complicated options.

Using heirloom quality materials, Realcozy pieces are built to last. Every TV stand and fireplace stand is crafted by hand using real wood solids and veneers, combined with engineered wood. Each item is assembled and ready to use right out of the box. There are stands that meet every need from corner stands for smaller spaces to fireplace tv stands that are perfect for creating warmth and ambiance.

So, whether someone is still searching for that perfect gift that gives back or is looking to renovate their favorite tv room, stay on the lookout for companies that give back. Not just during the holidays, but every day too.