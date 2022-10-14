realme announces its new campaign ‘real me Diwali’, celebrating the spirit of youngsters

New Delhi, October 14, 2022: realme, the world’s fastest-growing smartphone brand announced its new ‘real me Diwali’ campaign underlining the rich Indian culture, thought, and innovation that the GenZ generation brings to the brand. ‘real me’ expands realme’s vision of celebrating Diwali in its own powerful version and seeks to bring out the best in every user of realme by opening up the world to them through realme’s ground-breaking products. The new campaign aimed at giving an ode to the spirit of youngsters that “Dares to Leap” and search for the true significance and substance of realme’s traditions, values, and belief systems while instilling in their honesty and inspiration.

Through the digital film ‘real me Diwali’, the campaign creates synergies between the brand and India’s youngsters who are taking Indian cultural elements to the global stage. The campaign highlights realme’s vision to leap forward as a trendsetter while keeping India’s youngsters, rich culture, and innovation at the heart of everything realme does. Through this campaign, realme is encouraging young people to embrace their true selves and emerge as important, new forces of change creating an impact on the world.