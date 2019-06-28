Realme announces ‘Real Leap Days’ Offer

Realme, the no. 1 quality smartphone brand in India, has today announced‘Real Leap Days’, an R-discount event that offers customers an opportunity to avail special deals on some of its top flagship phones such as realme 3 Pro, realme C2, and realme U1. Other realmesmartphones such as realme 2, realme C1, realme 2 Pro, and realme 3 also have attractive offers available on their purchase during the duration of the latest sale campaign. Buyers across India can avail these special offerings from June 27th – June 30th, 2019.

During the ongoing event, buyers can purchase realme’s range of innovative, power-packed smartphones while availing a special discount of 15% in the form of MobiwikSuperCashcashback on realme official website.The cashback will be applicable on all online purchases made through the official realmewebsite(realme.com), during the offer period.

Customers can purchase realme 3 and realme 3 Pro at Rs 8,999 and Rs 13,999, respectivelywith the provision of No Cost EMI for up to 6 months on Flipkart. realme 2 will be exclusively available on the official realme website at a post-discount offer price of Rs 8,999, while realme C1 will be available at 6,999 on Flipkart and realme official website. realme 2 Pro will be available at the lowest ever price 10,490 on Flipkart.realmeis also offeringa special discount of Rs 1,000 on realmeU1 on Amazon and realme official website. Customers can also avail complete mobile protection at a Special Price of ₹99 on realme 3, realme 3 Pro and realme C2 on Flipkart.

In a bid to maximize the reach of the ongoing sale campaign, the young smartphone brand is also making therealme C1 available in over 8,000 offline stores across India at a special discount of Rs 500. Realme U1 will also be available at a special discount of Rs. 1000. The offer will be applicable for purchases made between June 27th to June 30th, 2019.

The Value King realme C2 has been a hit since its entry in the market and will be available on Flipkart andrealme official website from 28th June 2019, 12:00 pm onwards. Known for its powerful octa-core MediaTek processor, massive battery, and a lively HD+ display screen, the device is a perfect fit for users who seek a high-quality smartphone experience at an affordable price. realme C2 comes equipped with a dual rear camera setup including a 13 MP primary sensor along with an f/2.2 lens and a 2 MP secondary sensor with an f/2.4 lens. It also features a 5 MP front camera for capturing beautiful selfies. Its 4000 mAh battery ensures smooth and continuous usage for long hours, making it perfect for intensive applications such as gaming and entertainment.

Since its inception, realme has launched several segment disruptive phones. This includesrealme 3 Pro which features a Snapdragon 710 chipset and VOOC fast charging support. realme has become the first smartphone player to introduce it under in the sub-Rs 15000 category.

realme 3 Pro runs on Android 9 Pie and has a 6.3-inch full-HD display. In terms of imaging, the phone comes with a dual camera setup including a 16 MP primary shooter with f/1.7 aperture and a 5 MP secondary shooter with f/2.4 aperture. Another feature that makes it unique is its front camera which has a 25 MP selfie snapper with f/2.0 aperture.