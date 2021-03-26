realme launches realme 8 Pro

Hyderabad: realme, India’s fastest growing smartphone brand, today introduced its latest Youth Flagships – the realme 8 series, the realme 8 Pro, the best 108MP camera smartphone in its segment and realme 8 that is a perfection under 15K. These two smartphones are power packed with unique features and design.The realme 8 series has been crafted with excellence, bringing trendsetting features in camera, vividly immersive display, powerful performance, and fast charging capabilities. Bringing nothing but the very best, the 8 series from realme promises a comprehensive experience for smartphone usersat the most democratized price. This is also realme’s first global launch event to launch its hero products in India and Europe together.

Commenting on the occasion of the launch, Mr. MadhavSheth, Vice President, realme and Chief Executive Officer, realme India and Europe said, With realme’s flagship for the youth – the number series, we have introduced many trendsetting technology. Camera has always been a top-of-the-line feature of realme number series’ and one of its strongest suits with not only leading hardware in the segment but deep customized software with realme’s unique algorithm. Continuing with the same, we have introduced realme 8 series with world- first and new camera features for our users like Starry Time-lapse Video and Tilt-shift Time-lapse Video. realme 8 Pro is the first realme smartphone to be equipped with a 108MP Ultra Quad Camera and realme 8 will also allow our users to experience a 64MP AI Quad Camera, which is a step above most conventional camera systems. We have successfully reached 30 million number series users globally and undoubtedly our users will find realme 8 series to be a fantastic one as well.”

realme 8 Pro is the the first realme smartphone equipped with a 108MP camera. The 108MP Ultra Quad Camera has a Samsung HM2 Sensor along with Upgraded ultra – clear 108MP Mode and a 119° ultra-wide-angle lens. The realme 8 Pro’s camera offers two World’s first feature in a smartphone- Starry Time-lapse Video and Tilt-shift Time-lapse Video. It also features 3X in-sensor zoom, tilt-shift photography mode , new starry mode and many new portrait modes. It features 16MP In-display selfie camera. realme 8 Pro comes with a 4500 mAh massive battery with 50W SuperDart chargewhich can charges to 100% in 47 mins, 6.4-inches (16.3cm) Super AMOLED Fullscreen with ultra-fast In-display fingerprint scanner, 176g & 8.1mm super slim body and an infinite bold design with AG-Crystal process. realme 8 Pro is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G Mobile Platform and is available in three colours – Infinite Blue, Infinite Black and Illuminating Yellow, priced at INR 17,999 (6GB+128GB) and INR 19,999 (8GB+128GB). The first sale for Infinite Blue and Infinite Black colour is scheduled for March 25th from 12:00 noon onwards on realme.com, Flipkart.com & mainline channels. The Illuminating Yellow colour will be available for sale soon.

realme 8 is powered by the powerful MediaTekHelio G95 Gaming Processor and is equippedwith a 6.4-inch (16.3cm) Super AMOLED Fullscreen, Ultra-fast In-display Fingerprint Scanner. It comes with a 5000mAh Massive Battery with a 30W Dart charge which can charge to 100% in 65 minutes, a64MP AI Quad Camera and 16MP In-display Selfie Camera. realme 8 utilizes the trendy Infinite Bold Design and 177g & only 7.99mm Super Slim body. realme 8 comes in two colours, Cyber Silver and Cyber Black and is available in three storage variants, priced at INR 14,999 (4GB+128GB), INR 15,999 (6GB+128GB) and INR 16,999 (8GB + 128GB). The first sale is scheduled for March 25th from 12:00 noon onwards on realme.com, Flipkart.com & mainline channels.

Both, realme 8 Pro and realme 8 are the first phones to come with realme UI 2.0 out of the Box.

realme wants to offer more choices for both 4G and 5G smartphones to users. With the launch of realme 8 Pro at INR 17999, which is more affordable than 7 Pro, realme aims to cater to the consumers who are still opting for 4G smartphones as well. As the leader of 5G, realme has already launched realme X7 5G at INR 19999 in February and in future realme smartphones above 20K will all be 5G enabled smartphones.