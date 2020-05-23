Realty Player Migsun Group achieves Rs 183 crore sales during lockdown

Migsun Group, one of the leading real estate developers of NCR, has announced that it has got booking of over 354 units amounting to a sale of approximately Rs 183 crore in the period after the lockdown was announced. The commercial and residential units were sold in the projects located in Greater Noida and Raj Nagar Extension (Ghaziabad).

“It is heartening that we have been able to instil confidence in buyers who showed faith in our commitments by providing us with good business even during these trying times. We were active on online platforms throughout the lockdown period which gave us the necessary visibility and sent out the right message to our potential customers,” said Yash Miglani, MD, Migsun Group.

The group came up with innovative scheme at the right time after assessing the need of the buyers lying low because of the lockdown. It came up with ‘Maintain Connections Digitally’ campaign where it offered ‘Smart EMI Plan’ where the EMIs of first three months are free keeping in mind the situation risen out of COVID 19 pandemic in addition to the three month moratorium announced by the RBI. Migsun Group also took care of the cancellation part where it assured full refund if a buyer wishes to cancel his/her unit until June. Offers were for Greater Noida projects in ready-to-move-in projects or the ones that are going to be ready within six months.

“Our scheme has been innovative and we were among the first to come up with such a lucrative offer which was not just safe but also allowed the buyers to easily book while staying at home. This opportunity has been availed by people who could have otherwise missed buying their own home. We are expecting the sales to increase in coming few weeks,” he added.