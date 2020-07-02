The healthcare industry is one of the biggest industries in the world. It is worth billions of dollars, and it employs millions of skilled professionals who help people in lots of different ways.

There are also hundreds of different roles to choose from, from therapist to nurse to dentist. Every role comes with different challenges and specifications, but they are all rewarding in their own way – and many of the roles are very well paid!

Are you considering a role in healthcare? If so, here are five great reasons to work in the healthcare industry.

Industry Growth is Expected

The healthcare industry is currently one of the fastest growing industries in the USA. In fact, the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the industry is predicted to grow exponentially over the next few years, and that isn’t all; a second study from CNBC found that seven out of the 20 fastest growing professions exist within the healthcare industry. So if you are looking for a career with lots of opportunity for growth, healthcare could be a great option for you!

There are Financial Benefits

As healthcare is a growing industry there is a lot of demand for new workers, so the entry roles tend to be better paid than the entry roles in most other industries. As you move up the career ladder your earnings will continue to increase; in fact, the Bureau of Labor states that the average admin healthcare role pays around $66,000 annually.

You Can Get Qualified While Still Working

Do you need an extra qualification to help you move up the healthcare career ladder? If so, you don’t have to step away from your current job to study; instead, you can apply for an MHA online course so that you can study while you work. This means you can study during evenings and weekends when you aren’t working, so you don’t have to worry about paying the bills or being unemployed.

There Are Jobs For Every Skill Level

Don’t have any healthcare qualifications or experience? Don’t worry, as there are jobs for every skill level within the healthcare industry. For instance, you can apply for an admin or assistant role with no experience, and then if you discover that you love the industry you can get a qualification as you work. This is perfect for people who want to start their career sooner, rather than later.

You Can Work Flexible Hours

Finally, you can work flexible hours. Many healthcare clinics and hospitals are open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, so they need staff to care for people every hour of the day. This means it is often possible to schedule your work hours around your other commitments; for example, if you need to take your children to school every morning you could work evening shifts so that you are always free. This is ideal for busy parents, or people who are studying as they work.