Record Breaking Participation of 1.9 Lakh Kids in the Star Sports’ Incredible Ipl School Quiz

Bangalore, May 09, 2023: With the advent of the IPL, Star Sports, the official television broadcasters of the TATA IPL 2023, launched an innovative initiative ‘Incredible IPL School Quiz’ to engage young cricket fans across the country for the ongoing marquee tournament. The ‘Incredible IPL School Quiz’, a first-of-its-kind activation aimed at the youngest fans in the cricket ecosystem, has been a huge success throughout the course of the tournament. The quiz that recently concluded the initial phase has attracted over 1.93 lakh participants, the highest number of unique participants in an online quiz to date. More than 9,140 unique schools have participated in the quiz, highlighting its immense popularity among the youngest set of fans. The defining feature of the quiz has been the seamless integration with the IPL broadcast on the Disney Star Network into an online quiz using the ‘Incredible Question of the Day’ feature, which has tested the knowledge of young minds. As the quiz enters its zonal rounds, top five schools from each zone will compete in the zonal finals on May 10th, 2023. The zonal finale will determine the top eight teams from across the country, who will then receive a unique opportunity to compete in the national finale on May 16th, 2023, at the Star Sports studio, in Mumbai.

Link to view the zonal school finalists: https://twitter.com/StarSportsIndia/status/1654455355718668288?t=e9UKKqAW7G5aYUrgJn_ddw&s=08

The continuous engagement with schools and children has helped Star Sports witness a staggering growth in viewership among kids (2-14 years), a big fillip for brands targeting the consumer cohort. Around 10 Crore kids tuned in to watch the live broadcast of the first 38 games, an increase of 61% over the last edition. This achievement showcases the growing popularity of the League and the broadcaster’s ability to engage audiences across age groups with high-quality content.