Recordent plans to expand its Team, hire employees across verticals

Mumbai, 18th February 2022: India’s first credit & payment reporting Fintech platform, Recordent, plans to expand its Team and hire employees across the key verticals for offices in Mumbai and Hyderabad. Recordent has recorded growth with several new client wins and expects a good leap in the upcoming 10-12 months that has opened up several job opportunities in the company.

Recordent plans to hire both freshers and experienced professionals across verticals, especially the tech and data science team, roping in data scientists, business analysts, data engineers, and experts. The company shall focus on hiring graduates from Tier II and Tier III cities. The company plans to hire recruits through leading educational institutes, including IITs, IIMs, the National Institute of Technology, and other prestigious institutes spread across Nagpur, Mangalore, Kanpur, Coimbatore and Guwahati.

Recordent offers outstanding learning and development opportunities to recent graduates. The firm has revamped its incentives programme for newcomers, including continuous pay increases through performance-based bonuses and an increment programme. Among the experienced professionals, especially the Women, the company has launched a unique support program to help them restart their careers after a gap. In addition, the company maintains a no question asked leave policy for female employees.

Commenting on the announcement, Winny Patro – CEO, Recordent, said, “The organisation is looking for brilliant minds that share similar beliefs and interests to make decisions that will advance the firm’s objective. Our first focus has always been to hire people who can lead and push the business forward. The new hire would put a greater emphasis on Recordent’s philosophy to empower businesses with optimized cashflows and accelerate secured growth, using the power of Data and Technology. The organisation is aiming to develop a winning culture with purpose-driven values.”

“At Recordent, we promote a good, people-oriented work environment at all levels. We are ardent believers in employee well-being and a good work-life balance. Our new employees can expect a collaborative and challenging work environment.” he further adds. Despite starting operations during the COVID-19-induced lockdowns, Recordent has effectively shaped a team structure that has worked remotely since its commencement.

Recordent has a strong workforce with a variety of expertise, ranging from ex-entrepreneurs to bright new employees wanting to jumpstart their career and embrace a 10x development mindset straight now. Recordent has expanded with a strong emphasis on diversity, which includes not only gender but also workers with varied domain skills and experiences and ideas that provide value to the company.

Launched in 2020, the fintech firm has recently received funding of 400k USD via angel investing from renowned companies and organizations like IIM Calcutta Innovation Park, the Family Office of Kantamaneni, and other angel investors from India and the US.