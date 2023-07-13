Recruitment trends all talent acquisition specialists should be aware of

The pandemic has changed the recruitment landscape irreversibly. Employers focus on providing a positive candidate experience to attract and retain talent, and recruitment agencies play a crucial role in the process.

Companies prioritize candidate experience during the entire recruitment process, transforming it into a more data-driven journey that could improve employer branding and strengthen corporate operations. Data analytics are of great use at the moment, as they provide recruitment agencies with insights into the effectiveness of their techniques and enable them to automate particular tasks to improve performance.

The entire recruitment landscape is expected to become more candidate-centric to retain top talent and provide a positive candidate experience. Therefore, a number of recruitment trends are predicted to spring up in the following months to reflect the focus.

Image source: https://unsplash.com/photos/eC0idQ0eek4

Increased use of recruitment automation systems

We’re living in a digital era, so there’s no surprise that automation tools have become the norm. As expected, recruitment facilitated by automation is one of the many trends agencies should consider. An increasing number of recruitment agencies are using the Recruitment edition of tech tools to improve their processes. According to research, 50% of companies rely on AI to find and screen candidates, besides using other tools to schedule their interviews.

Recruitment automation software enables agencies to streamline the process of identifying, attracting, engaging, nurturing, and retaining applications. Tech makes the entire recruitment journey more efficient and enables employers to find suitable candidates faster. The average HR manager, processing candidates manually, spends 14 hours weekly to fill a vacancy in an entry-level position. The task is strenuous and time-consuming, and finding the best candidate often turns challenging. HR automation tools would enable them to speed up the process and get phenomenal results.

Hiring for soft skills

Communication is vital in the recruitment sector because talent acquisition specialists must interact and connect with potential candidates and clients. Research conducted by Harvard University reveals that 85% of success in the recruitment industry comes from finding candidates with people skills and well-developed soft skills.

Recruiters find it increasingly challenging to reach skilled candidates in the job sector their clients search for, so they have started looking outside the industry for people with top soft aptitudes that could overcome limitations and fill vacant positions.

This trend brings a significant shift in the recruitment environment because talent acquisition experts no longer look for experienced candidates but for people with skills like creativity, time management, teamwork, communication, financial literacy, and adaptability.

Candidates refusing offers

Jobseekers are in control right now, and talented candidates are pickier than ever because they have options. This means that many people refuse offers when they feel the employer doesn’t meet their requirements. 66% more people say no to offers than before the pandemic. Organizations can only retain candidates by offering a great candidate experience. Delivering a seamless recruiting experience at all stages of the journey is paramount because if the application process is too complex, many people won’t even bother to send their resumes. The recruitment sector has become a little tight, and recruitment agencies must focus on reducing barriers to encourage people to apply for the open positions they promote.

Research shows that Gen Z candidates won’t even complete a job application if they believe the recruiting process is too outdated. They also want to access the application forms from their devices of choice, so many would expect the recruiters to provide optimized solutions.

It’s also crucial to offer access to the information jobseekers are searching. Job advertising should contain information about the employer, the benefits it provides, the values it promotes, and company culture. Transparency is highly valued by young talent.

Recruiters act like marketers

One of the greatest changes we’ll witness in 2023 in the recruitment sector is how specialists think about attracting candidates. Talent acquisition teams no longer afford to adopt the same strategies and beliefs from the past if they want to attract top talent for their clients. They need to experiment with marketing strategies so they can proactively draw quality candidates. Recruitment marketing is a new trend in the sector that allows recruitment agencies to engage, nurture, and convince applicants.

Recruitment marketing implies that talent acquisition experts employ all tools at their disposal to create a compelling picture of their clients. Therefore, recruiters are expected to approach social media channels, use career websites, create job ads, and invest in employer branding and SEO to deliver personalized experiences that attract job seekers. Recruitment marketing can show people why they should work for a particular company.

However, the entire process can turn challenging because it’s quite new for the HR world. Recruiting specialists need to learn how to create content and use online and offline tools to advertise their job openings to the right public. Marketing plays a huge role in recruitment, and only by taking a targeted approach can talent acquisition specialists succeed in their efforts.

Retention becomes a pivotal step in the recruitment strategy

Retention is more important than ever, with people quiet quitting. For years employers have adopted the churn and burn mentality to increase their performance and profit without considering the consequences. As a result, recruiters face issues in finding talent because the available pool of candidates is drying up. Successful organizations prioritize retention as new talent is difficult to find, with 52% of workers dealing with burnout.

Additionally, as we mentioned earlier, quiet quitting is a worldwide phenomenon, and no industry is safe from it. While the term sounds dire, it’s not, considering that it implies that employees are only doing the standard their employers require. They’re no longer motivated to go above and beyond because they receive no recognition for their effort.

Therefore, the recruitment sector is in an era where retention is crucial. Organizations should ensure their leaders support their team members and provide them with the necessary benefits to overcome quiet quitting, improve their bottom line, and reduce staff turnover.