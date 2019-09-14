Recurrent headaches can be an indication of brain tumour

With the rise in stress levels, long and hectic working hours, headaches have become a very common medical disorder among people. People often consume painkillers to get instant relief from headaches but tend to ignore the other subsiding symptoms. Recurrent headaches are often ignored by many, assuming it to be a part of their stressful professional life. But recurrent and sharp shooting headaches can also be an indication of some other

Serious complication. The initial symptoms in patients having brain tumor also undergo such headaches accompanied by other symptoms.

It is thus advised to consult a specialist in cases of such headaches to rule out the possibilities of brain tumor. Though the frequency of this disease is likely to affect people above the age of 55 years, but many such cases have also been seen in children in the age bracket of 3 years to 15 years of age, irrespective of the gender.According to Globocan 2018 report, issued by the International Association of Cancer Registries (IARC) associated with World Health Organization (WHO), over 28,000 new cases of brain tumour were reported last year in India. Prevalence of brain tumor for over 5 years, around 24,000 patients lost their lives battling with it. “Brain tumour is accompanied by a number of symptoms including dizziness, severe and frequent headaches, hearing problems, weak eyesight, changes in the body functioning etc. The other common & noticeable symptoms include sudden increase inbody weight, sudden seizures or abnormal limb movements.

Many times, it can be associated with loss of awareness to surroundings in the patients. People need to be aware of such symptoms in order to make timely treatment thereby preventing any casualty. So if you face any such symptoms for a long time then you should immediately consult a highly qualified doctor.” Said Dr Kapil Jain, Senior consultant- Department of Nurosurgery, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Saket. There are over 150 types of brain tumours and each is named after the type of cell they grow from and their location within the brain.

Tumours which grows slowly and are non-cancerous, are known as low grade whereas tumours which grows rapidly and uncontrollably are known as high grade.“Though medication may only subside the effects of the condition and stabilize the patient for a while but the ultimate treatment module is surgical intervention. But endoscopic brain surgery has revolutionized the treatment methods of brain tumours. It is a minimally invasive surgery that allows neurosurgeons to identify and treat the problems that are deep in brain. Advanced endoscopic surgical techniques, which are not only minimally invasive but also prevents the need for an open surgery as in case

of conventional treatment. With high precision, endoscopic surgeries are highly safe and have better outcomes, with an improved quality of life for the patient.” Added Dr Kapil .