Red Bull Paper Wings- National Finals- Post event release

Shiv Nadar University, Greater Noida witnessed some high flying and competitive National Finals of Red Bull Paper Wings 2019 on 9th April 2019. City qualifier winners across 12 cities- Delhi, Gandhinagar, Jaipur, Kolkata, Goa, Guwahati, Himachal, Mumbai, Pune, Kochi, Bangalore and Noida competed for two categories- Longest Distance and Longest Airtime. It was Rituparna Kelkar from Pune who won in the Longest Distance category, while Shivam Khurana from Delhi won the Longest Airtime category. This year, there was a new category – the Aerobatic Category which is an online category where students are invited to submit a short video via Instagram, including @redbull and #RedBullPaperWings in the caption and tagging India in the location feature.

The National Finals winners of the Longest Distance, Longest Airtime and Aerobatic Category will now be invited to the iconic Hangar-7 in Austria to represent the country in the world finals from May 15-17. Global winners for Distance, Airtime and Aerobatics will get as a prize a Red Bull Air Race Weekend Experience consisting of flight tickets, accommodation, full pass to watch the training and race over the weekend, access to sky lounge depending on the race, tour and meet & greet with one of the pilots of Red Bull Air Race

Red Bull Paper Wings invites students from around the globe to a global paper plane championship and the largest Red Bull student participatory event. The idea is simple and ingenious at the same time: students must make a plain sheet of paper fly as far, as long or as artistically through the air as possible.

Noida Qualifiers Details:

Date: 9th April 2019

Venue: Shiv Nadar University, Greater Noida

Winners: Longest Distance Category: Anirudha Roy – 31.4 metres

Longest Airtime Category: Arvind Raj – 6.57 seconds

National Finals Details:

Date: 9th April 2019

Venue: Shiv Nadar University, Greater Noida

Winners: Longest Distance Category: Rituparna Kelkar (Pune Qualifier Winner) – 41.8 metres

Longest Airtime Category: Shivam Khurana (Delhi qualifier winner) – 9.74 seconds

Forget cockpits and jet engines, all the equipment needed is an ordinary, commercial sheet of paper with a strong dose of exceptional folding abilities as well as creativity, imagination, and a grasp of basic aeronautic rules. Building a paper plane and letting it fly is an easy thing – you can do it everywhere with just one sheet of paper! It is the purest form of aerodynamics and therefore perfectly linked to the topic of flying and “Red Bull gives you wings”. Qualifiers invited students to compete in this unique concept directly on their campus and be part of this global paper plane competition.