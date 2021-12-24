redBus adds glitter to the year-end campaign; lucky customers to walk away with a gram of Gold

Bengaluru, December 24, 2021: In the run-up to Christmas and the New Year, redBus, India’s largest online bus ticketing platform, announces the launch of its year-end campaign with a special offer that allows lucky customers who book their tickets between 20th December-21 and 16th January-22, an opportunity to win a gram of gold.

The Golden Ticket offer is being rolled out in Karnataka for passengers booking their seats in private buses on the redBus platform. During the 28-day period, all customers who book their tickets on Private bus operators on redBus stand a chance to win a gram of gold. Besides this, every passenger will receive Rs 50 as a cashback in their redBus wallets during the campaign period. To avail this offer, passengers can apply “GOLDENTICKET” offer code while booking their bus tickets on redBus.

Speaking on the launch of the campaign, Pallavi Chopra, SVP & Head of Marketing at redBus, said, “The year-end and beginning of the new year is one of the most anticipated periods for travellers as well as bus operators. Travel is witnessing a gradual but steady rise in demand from the beginning of the festive period and our campaign goes a long way in building trust as well as encouraging travellers to take the much-needed year-end break, with our Golden Ticket offer. Lucky customers will be entitled to a gram of gold every day for 28 days, making it an opportunity and occasion to be reckoned with. We would like to wish all our customers a very happy and safe vacation, and a great year ahead.”