redBus ignites the holiday spirit with the launch of the ‘Download Cash’ festival

redBus, India’s largest bus ticketing platform, is bringing the holiday cheer early for countless bus travellers this year, by announcing its ‘Download Cash festival’ which is set to go live on December 18th.

In keeping with the spirit of the year-end holiday season, redBus will offer its first time users an instant wallet cash of INR 200 as soon as they download the redBus app between 18th-31st December by applying the referral code ‘CASH200’. The new users can also get additional savings upto INR 150 by applying the code ‘FIRST’ while completing their first transaction.

Furthermore, existing users can also join in on the excitement with an assured cashback of up to INR 100 for tickets booked between 21st-24th December.

The ‘Download Cash festival’ will begin from December 18th and continue till December 31st, catering to the travel around Christmas and New Year. Through the sale, redBus is keen to encourage a number of first-time users to skip the long queues at the booking counters and select the seat of their own choice while booking their tickets on redBus. It also aims to encourage traditional train travellers, who haven’t been able to travel lately due to limited availability of trains, to book bus tickets online. Through this offer, the travellers can safely make their Christmas and year-end travel arrangements from the comfort of their homes.

redBus has set the benchmark for safety in the bus travel industry with its Safety+ initiative, a certification for bus operators who follow the highest standards of excellence in safety and sanitisation.

From ensuring a regular supply of hand sanitizers to thermal screening of passengers, Safety+ certified bus operators vigorously follow a detailed set of safety measures to ensure customers have a safe and hassle-free journey. With a slew of safety guidelines strictly enforced by Safety+ certified bus operators, redBus acts as a bridge that safely unites millions across India, enabling them to celebrate the year-end festivities with their families and loved ones.