redBus kicks-off new campaign encouraging people to carry on with their #journeyfordreams

Bengaluru, August 4, 2020: redBus announces the launch of a digital-led campaign, #journeyfordreams that inspires people to persevere in their endeavours, by undertaking their journeys with fortitude, while redBus ensures the safety of their travel. The campaign is aimed at restoring optimism for bus travel as the nation traverses its path to normalcy.

The nationwide lockdown has not only brought lives but also dreams and aspirations for the future to a grinding halt. As a brand that’s all about enabling journeys and connections, redBus seeks to reassure bus travellers that they can still move forward towards fulfilling their dreams during these tough times, as redBus strives to ensure their safety during the journey with its Safety+ programme.

redBus had launched ‘Safety+’, which is a unique certification for bus operators who follow all the necessary safety and sanitization protocols. All operators and buses with a Safety+ tag next to their listing on the redBus app or desktop platform, have implemented strict measures outlined by redBus, to ensure the safety of the passengers.

As part of the campaign, the company has launched an ad film that relies on the emotions associated with the safety of near and dear ones, especially while undertaking inter-city bus travel during these times, in order to highlight the proposition. The ad-film is set to be promoted extensively on digital and social media, including, YouTube, Facebook and Instagram, apart from e-mailers and other push notifications.

Unlike the earlier campaigns of the brand that largely utilized humour as a means to attract and drive the message, such as the ones with MS Dhoni, this campaign relies on emotions to connect at a deeper level.

About the ad-film:

Set inside the house of a small family, involving two middle-aged parents and their young daughter who is about to begin her career, the film evokes a sense of nostalgia and affection with a heart-warming portrayal of a father’s apprehension for his daughter’s safety and vice versa. The story hinges on the poignant, yet ubiquitous scenario of parents or children having to travel to a different city on account of work and the emotional farewell associated with it, which in the given COVID scenario, is all the more affecting. The mood soon transforms to cheer with a narrative on the ‘safety’ of travel, brought about by redBus with various measures and checks in place, thus allowing people to bid farewell to their dear ones with a smile and a sense of fearlessness.

Viewers witness a young woman who has decided to step out in order to pursue her career but is faced with the dilemma of informing her father of her decision to travel, given the present circumstance, resulting in a commotion with her mother. A match cut then takes them back in time when the father was apprehensive about informing his young child about his work-related travel to a different city and avoids confronting her by packing his bags and leaving while she is asleep. It clearly highlights the common emotions, irrespective of the roles assumed in the journey of life and the message that life moves on, despite occasional hurdles. Getting back to the present, the daughter is able to convince her anxious father to permit her to travel, by showcasing the safety aspects introduced in buses by redBus, much to his satisfaction.

The role of the father, mother and daughter has been played by popular television artists, Nitesh Pandey, Tanuka Laghate and Prachi Bansal respectively. The film has two edits, a 62 second and a 30 second version and will be seen in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Bengali versions.

Link to the film: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lPK7uNmdYjE

Creative Credits:

Agency: McCann Worldgroup – Bengaluru

Creative Director: Sambit Mohanty

Production House: Another Idea

Director: Puneet Prakash

DOP: Pratik Deora

Speaking on the launch of the campaign, Pallavi Chopra, Vice President, Brand, and Head of Marketing, redBus, said, “As an enabler of journeys, it has been our constant endeavour to help travellers reach their destinations in the safest and easiest way possible, especially in the present circumstances. The COVID-19 pandemic has not only disrupted the business of establishments, but also the dreams and aspirations of millions of individuals out there, who are longing to travel in pursuit of their goals. We thus envisaged a subject or scenario that resonated with households across the country in order to shape the campaign. The result is a very strong and emotional narrative around one of those important journeys in life, projected through the love and concern between a father and daughter, to drive home the message of #journeyfordreams.”

Dileep Ashoka, EVP, South, McCann Worldgroup, said, “We have been in partnership with redBus for the last few years. Being in the businesses of facilitating life’s journeys, and being the custodian of the online bus ticketing category, we felt the imperative to comfort customers by making travel safe in these uncertain times. The story narrative seeks to demonstrate this in a manner that drives brand affinity.”