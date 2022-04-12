redBus launches a dedicated lite-app redRail to target Bharat

National, April 12, 2022 – redBus, a MakeMyTrip group company, and World’s largest intercity bus ticketing application, today announced the launch of a standalone lite-app ‘redRail’, with an aim to enrich the online travel booking experience of millions of train travellers across the country. redRail, which launched as an in-app feature on redBus late last year, in its new independent avatar, will be accessible on all mobile devices including entry-level Android OS smartphones. The app has been designed keeping in view the issues faced by users across the country. For example, it is tested to operate smoothly, and book IRCTC Train Tickets, even in low internet bandwidth areas, on phones with low memory configuration and those running older Android versions. Launched currently in English, redRail will soon be available in leading Indian languages so that users can book travel in their native language. Additionally, the app supports UPI payments & multiple gateways including credit card, debit card and net banking for the convenience of travellers.

Sharing thoughts on further cementing its position and presence within the online train booking segment, Rajesh Magow, Co-Founder and Group CEO of MakeMyTrip, shared, “MakeMyTrip has been at the forefront of deploying technology to make the experience of booking travel online, smoother and more reliable. The launch of a standalone redRail, a light and fast application, is one more initiative in this direction to redefine the rail booking experience for millions of rail travelers”. “The launch of the standalone redRail app comes at an opportune time as there has been a steady increase in digital adoption across both bus as well as train segments over the last 2 years. The online train ticket booking market, with nearly a million daily transactions across the country, offers a huge opportunity. While there is scope for the growth of online train ticketing across Bharat, the imminent need is to improve the experience of booking tickets online, especially where low internet bandwidth or phone capacity mars the experience. This is where redRail makes a huge difference, being a fast and lite-app and solving extensively for such issues, apart from a host of other user-friendly features,” said Prakash Sangam, CEO of redBus. “The 65% overlap between bus and train travellers works to our advantage as we will leverage the large user base of redBus to push redRail. Our bus ticketing platform has already gained significant leadership in the intercity bus segment, and we will now work towards gaining ground in the online trains category as well.”

In addition to booking and viewing the tickets on the redRail App, customers can also check PNR confirmation status and live location of the train. The app will keep the user updated periodically when there is material change in the ticket confirmation status. Further, travelers can now book IRCTC Train Tickets on redRail and get a discount of 10% off, up to Rs. 50 by using the coupon code “LOVERAIL” and also enjoy the benefit of not paying any service fee and payment gateway charges. This introductory offer is applicable till April 20, 2022.