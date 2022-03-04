redBus launches ‘Here for her’- an initiative to make road trips more comfortable for women

Bengaluru, March 4, 2022: redBus, India’s largest online bus ticketing platform, has launched, ‘Here for her’- a campaign aimed at offering a more comfortable road travel experience for women. The campaign is being rolled out ahead of Women’s Day, as a tribute to women who are increasingly embracing road travel, with the objective of offering them a more hygienic and safe option when using toilets at rest stops during journeys. Being the largest player in the bus transport sector with several features and initiatives to its credit, that have made bus travel seamless for millions of people, this well thought out and detailed initiative is intended at relieving women of the anxieties associated with using unclean toilets at roadside pit stops, relieving them of immense physiological stress.

As part of this campaign, women representatives of redBus will distribute free hygiene kits for women travellers at major bus boarding points and even explain their usage to those who are unfamiliar with such products. redBus has associated with Pee Buddy, a home-grown FemTech startup, seeking to break the stigma around intimate female hygiene, for this initiative. As a pilot, redBus is setting up kiosks at major bus stations in Bengaluru and Pune, between 6th March and 8th March, to facilitate distribution of about 10,000 kits to its women passengers and intends to scale it to other regions subsequently.

Speaking on the initiative, Pallavi Chopra, Sr. Vice President & Head, Marketing, at redBus, stated, “’Here for her’ is a novel initiative from redBus that will make a huge difference to how women perceive their long-distance road travel, which they are anxious about at times of having to use toilets that may not be clean and hygienic. Our association with Pee Buddy to launch this initiative, will go a long way in making travel more comfortable for women, and we are extremely happy to dedicate this to all the women out there, ahead of Women’s Day, wishing them on the occasion, as well as for a safe and comfortable journey.”

redBus was founded in 2006 in India and today is the world’s largest online bus ticketing platform. After having solved complex problems of bus customers in India, redBus also launched operations in Singapore and Malaysia in 2015 and acquired a majority stake in Peru based bus ticketing platform Busportal (now redBus.Pe) in the subsequent year. With this acquisition, redBus successfully launched operations in Latin America markets, Peru & shortly thereafter, Colombia.

redBus has globally sold more than 180 million bus tickets till date and has a customer base of around 20 million users. redBus is now part of the MakeMyTrip group (Nasdaq, MMYT) which is the largest travel aggregator in India with offerings across categories such as Flights, Hotels, Holiday Packages, etc.

The business owns three products – redBus™, redBus ProWin™ and redBus Partner™, which come together to serve and address the fragmented bus industry across geographies.