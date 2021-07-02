redBus resumes booking in Andhra Pradesh

Vijayawada: redBus, India’s largest online bus ticketing platform announces resumption of the services of 70+ bus operators on its platform in the state of Andhra Pradesh, thus opening up all the major routes connecting cities such as Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Srikakulam, Gunturand Nellore. Both the private bus operators as well as the state-owned APSRTC (Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation) have resumed their services and are available for booking on redBus (for both inter and intra state travel). Around 50% of both APSRTC and Private bus operators’ daily bus services (as compared to Feb-21) are now functional and available to book on redBus in Andhra Pradesh.

The resumption of both, intra-state and inter-state bus travel, has effectively ended the long and anxious wait for lakhs of travelers longing for hassle-free travel across cities, within and outside the state, post the lifting of travel restrictions imposed due to the second wave of Covid. Around 2000+ private and APSRTC buses will now ply on 11000+ routes, expecting a high demand for travel to big cities as people hope to return to their cities of work at the earliest.

Some of the routes where an increase in demand has been witnessed post resumption of services, for both Private bus operators and APSRTC, are listed below:

Private Bus Operators APSRTC Srikakulam-Vijayawada Kakinada-Visakhapatnam Vijayawada-Visakhapatnam Vijayawada-Hyderabad Vijayawada-Hyderabad Visakhapatnam-Rajahmundry Nellore-Bangalore Bhadrachalam-Hyderabad Visakhapatnam-Hyderabad Visakhapatnam-Amalapuram

Last year, redBus had launched, ‘Safety+’, a unique certification for bus operators who meet the highest standards of safety and sanitisation. The redBus ticketing platform indicates operators with this certification with a Safety+ tag next to the bus listing, enabling users to opt for such operators or buses.

The buses listed under ‘Safety+’ will ensure the following:

• Deep cleaning and disinfection of buses before and after every trip

• Masked drivers and helpers

• Thermal screening of the passengers before the trip

• 100% compliance with all government guidelines related to intercity Bus Travel.