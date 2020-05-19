redBus undertakes pre-registration process to notify travellers on resumption of bus services on their desired routes

redBus, the world’s largest online bus ticketing platform, has introduced a pre-registration feature that helps users keep track of the opening of their desired bus routes amid the prevailing uncertainty over permit for inter-city operations. The concept emerges from the need to keep anxious travellers informed of available options, especially for routes leading to their desired destination.

Demand for inter-city bus travel has been building up steadily since India’s nationwide lockdown began, with millions of travellers seeking to reach their desired destination. In a survey conducted by redBus, 59% of travellers indicated that they are planning an outstation travel within one month of travel restrictions being lifted. However, the opening of the Road Transport Corporations (RTCs) and private bus operators of each state will likely occur at varying times depending on their control over the COVID-19 pandemic. To help users skip the tedious task of keeping a watchful eye on the resumption of bus services by independent operators and states, the pre-registration feature from redBus, offers convenience through notifications, once the route they seek to travel opens up.

To register for this service, users will have to provide basic contact details, such as phone number and e-mail ID, along with the desired route they seek to keep track of, on a single-page document. Once registered, users can also share this feature across various social media platforms with friends and family looking for similar long distance travel. Registered users will immediately be informed via e-mail, SMS, push notifications upon resumption of services.

Travellers will soon also be able to avail the pre-registration feature through the redBus app and website, where they will receive a ‘Notify me’ button when the buses on their desired/searched routes are not available.

Link to avail ‘pre-registration’ facility: https://m.redbus.in/preregister

Speaking on the launch, Prakash Sangam, CEO, redBus, said, “As we near the end of the nationwide lockdown, we strongly believe that the ‘pre-registration’ feature will go a long way in helping anxious travellers be informed on the opening up of their specific routes and enable them to book tickets conveniently at the earliest possible time. This pre-registration service coupled with the steps taken by our bus operator partners to ensure safety measures during travel, from sanitization of the bus to social distancing, is sure to help bus travellers undertake their intercity commute in a safe and convenient manner. ”