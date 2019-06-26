Reddy’s Laboratories announces the launch of Tobramycin Inhalation Solution, USP in the U.S. Market

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. (BSE: 500124, NSE: DRREDDY, NYSE: RDY, along with its subsidiaries together referred to as “Dr. Reddy’s”) today announced the launch of Tobramycin Inhalation Solution, USP a therapeutic equivalent generic version of TOBI® (tobramycin) Inhalation Solution, approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

The TOBI® (tobramycin) Inhalation Solution brand and generic had U.S. sales of approximately $97 million MAT for the most recent twelve months ending in April 2019 according to IQVIA Health*.

Dr. Reddy’s Tobramycin Inhalation Solution, USP is available in a 300 mg/5 mL, single-dose Ampule.

Tobi® is a trademark of Mylan.

*IQVIA Retail and Non-Retail MAT April 2019.

RDY-0619-250