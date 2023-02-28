‘ReDefine’s India Expansion Continues with the Launch of 6th studio in Trivandrum’

India, February 2023: ReDefine, a global VFX and animation company providing high-quality, tailored creative services to studios, filmmakers, and streaming companies, has announced the launch of its sixth studio in India, located in Trivandrum. Launching the latest studio in India marks a significant step in the company’s continued expansion in the region and is part of ReDefine’s vision of redefining the art of VFX and Animation. The new studio will create exciting job prospects for professionals in the field while elevating the VFX and Animation industry with high-quality content. With its state-of-the-art infrastructure, the new studio in Trivandrum will enable ReDefine to cater to the growing demand for VFX and Animation services, both domestically and internationally.

Increased usage of OTT and new streaming platforms has led to a rise in demand for content; this new location will be vital to the company’s mission to provide world-class visual effects and animation services to its global clientele.

The studio will be led by a senior group of artists and technicians, who will collaborate with the company’s global teams to bring long-form animated episodic work and special projects to life.

“At ReDefine, we are constantly pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in the world of VFX and animation,” said Rohan Desai, Managing Director, ReDefine. “We have more projects on our plate than ever before, and our new office in Trivandrum is set to play a significant role in our global network of studios. This exciting expansion will bring our clients’ imaginative ideas to life and further solidify our reputation as a leading player in the industry. With this new move, the company is poised for even greater success in the years to come.”

Speaking on the launch of the new office, Mr Manu PK, Head of CG, ReDefine, said, “We’re thrilled to tap into Trivandrum’s talent pool and provide opportunities for artists and technicians. Our talented team, combined with the wealth of creative talent in the region, will allow us to produce animated content like never before. The growing demand for premium content presents a huge opportunity for us, and we are confident that our Trivandrum studio will be a major boon in our global network of studios.”

Speaking on the launch, Sajeer Abdul Salam, Head of VFX for ReDefine Trivandrum, said, “I’m thrilled to be part of our new VFX office and to showcase our exceptional visual effects to an even wider range of projects and clients. Our team is dedicated to pushing the limits of what’s possible, delivering outstanding results and setting new standards of excellence in the VFX industry. We work closely with clients to bring their visions to life, leveraging cutting-edge techniques and state-of-the-art technology to stay ahead of the curve. Together, we’re well-positioned for even greater achievements, and I’m eager to see the incredible projects we’ll create.”

The current headcount at ReDefine Trivandrum is 140+ employees, and the company expects the number to grow with the launch of the new office. ReDefine’s talented team of artists and technicians have been instrumental in delivering several groundbreaking and innovative projects in the VFX and animation industry, making the company a highly sought-after partner for clients across the world.