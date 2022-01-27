Redefining the living experience, SAYA Gold Avenue to dominate residential segment in 2022

Ghaziabad, 27 January 2022: SAYA Homes, a prominent developer in the Delhi-NCR region, has been awarded a completion certificate for their Premium Housing Project ‘Saya Gold Avenue’. The certificate was awarded by the Vice President of Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) after the project was examined by GDA’s Divisional Junior Engineer and Assistant Engineer. This is in line with the company’s commitment towards time-bound execution, swift completion, and seamless delivery of all its ongoing projects under Saya Homes’ guidance.

Speaking further on the development, Mr. Vikas Bhasin, Managing Director, SAYA Homes said, “We welcome this development and are overjoyed to be awarded with the long-awaited completion certificate for our premium housing project, Saya Gold Avenue. We have always maintained that we are a law-abiding and responsible firm. As a result, this development demonstrates that Saya Gold Avenue is a government-approved project that has complied with all applicable laws and standards and will continue to do so. I am grateful to the Ghaziabad Development Authority and our customers for their steadfast support and faith in our ability to withstand any challenge.”

Focused on providing a life extraordinaire, SAYA Gold Avenue, strives towards delivering an elevated experience. It spans 18,923 sq. mtr and provides a perfect blend of modernity, luxury, comfort, and affordability. The project comprises of 2/3/4 BHK apartments matching international quality standards and offers world-class specifications at an unbeatable price. The three-sided open plot is surrounded by low-rise constructions that provide ample direct light and fresh air, making it the ideal place to call home for a luxurious lifestyle.

A best-in-class, state-of-the-art Club House was recently launched in Ghaziabad’s Saya Gold Avenue. It spans approximately 80,000 sq ft. at a podium level, offering a wide range of amenities to its residents, including a luxurious gymnasium with cutting-edge equipment, a banquet hall with a lounge and kitchen facility, a billiard room, Kids play area, Gazebo, Health Spa & Luxurious lounge among other things. The Club House also contains a semi-Olympic size swimming pool and a large patio for swimming and exercise enthusiasts.

The project, located in the one of the most prestigious neighbourhoods of Indirapuram, provides residents an unrivalled lifestyle. It is presently drawing a large number of home buyers because to its opulent residential complexes, improved road and metro links, Hindon airport, and prominent logistics parks, as well as easy access from New Delhi via 14-lane NH-9 Ghaziabad, Noida, and Greater Noida.