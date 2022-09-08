Redington join hands with MediBuddy to provide Health Care Services for its employees

National, September 8th, 2022: Redington Limited, a leading IT technology provider, today announced that it has partnered with MediBuddy, India’s largest and most trusted digital healthcare platform. This partnership will allow Redington to have access to an annual health check-up for their employees across the country.

The pandemic has created a change in the mindset of people by making them realize how health and wellness are now considered more prominent than ever as the world strives to combat COVID-19. Redington has consistently been at the forefront of advancing digital healthcare and driving various initiatives that promote the value of good health. The collaboration with MediBuddy aims at making high-quality healthcare support accessible to all the employees of Redington across the country.

Commenting on this partnership Sundar Rajan G, Vice President – HR, Redington Limited said, “At Redington, the health, safety, and well-being of our employees is our topmost priority. Our collaboration with MediBuddy demonstrates our commitment to providing access to the best healthcare facilities and assistance.

Commenting on this partnership, Satish Kannan, Co-founder & CEO, MediBuddy, said, “MediBuddy has been constantly striving to provide a billion Indians with access to high-quality healthcare. We are happy to have partnered with Redington India Limited to give its employees access to high-quality healthcare. Our goal is to provide our customers with healthcare support across all specialties at any time & anywhere”.