Redis Enterprise Cloud Achieves New Security and Privacy Certifications

Bangalore, July 15, 2023: Redis, Inc. announced today the company achieved certification for compliance with ISO 27017:2015 for cloud services and ISO 27018:2019 for privacy protections, adding to Redis Enterprise Cloud’s existing ISO 27001:2013 certification.

Performed by independent, third-party auditors on behalf of Redis, these certifications further demonstrate the company’s commitment to protecting customers’ data while enabling them to deploy and operate Redis Enterprise Cloud securely. Specifically:

ISO 27017:2015 is a security standard developed specifically for cloud service providers and users to operate safer cloud-based environments. Redis’ certification demonstrates a continuous commitment to implementing disciplined Information Security Management System (ISMS) practices in the operation of Redis Enterprise Cloud.

ISO 27018: 2019 establishes commonly accepted control objectives, controls, and guidelines for implementing measures to protect Personally Identifiable Information (PII). Redis’ certification demonstrates a continued commitment to securing customers’ most sensitive data and the company’s ongoing investments to help customers achieve their rigorous data security objectives

“Cloud security frameworks are essential to helping companies ensure their cloud environments are secure and assure their customers that their data is protected using industry best practices,” said Quincy Castro, Chief Information Security Officer at Redis. “Achieving the ISO 27017 and 27018 certifications demonstrate our commitment to adhere to the security industry’s current best practices and enable our customers to securely configure, deploy, and use Redis Enterprise Cloud.”

These certifications and the company’s complete customer security and compliance documentation package are available in the Redis Customer Trust Center at http://trust.redis.com/.

Redis Enterprise Cloud is a cost-effective, real-time multi-model data platform delivered as a fully-managed Database-as-a-Service (DBaaS) designed to provide sub-millisecond performance with linear scalability for modern distributed applications. Available in private, hybrid, and multi-cloud deployments on Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, or Google Cloud. Redis Enterprise Cloud is designed to simplify and automate database provisioning through a serverless concept that allows developers and data operations teams to build high-performance, scalable, intelligent applications while significantly reducing the administrative burden.

For additional perspective on the latest Redis Enterprise Cloud certifications, read the Redis blog.