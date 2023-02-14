ReelStar Sponsors the Celebrity Cricket League, the Biggest Sportainment in India

New Delhi, 14th February – ReelStar, the innovative social and entertainment platform, has announced its sponsorship of the Celebrity Cricket League (CCL), the biggest sportainment event in India. ReelStar will sponsor the Punjab team, featuring top Bollywood celebrities including SonuSood, Ayushmann Khurrana, Amy Virk, Hardy Sandhu, and Navraj Hans.

This partnership aligns with ReelStar’s mission to democratize the media and entertainment industry and further opens the gates for the Indian media and entertainment industry as well as sports. The sponsorship of the Celebrity Cricket League is a significant milestone for ReelStar, as it marks the first time a token will be featured on a large scale to a large audience, making it the perfect launch as ReelStar gears up for its ReelToken launch.

“We are thrilled to announce our sponsorship of the Celebrity Cricket League and the Punjab team,” said Nick Bahl, Co-Founder of ReelStar. “This partnership represents a big step forward in our mission to democratize the media and entertainment industry and reach a large, engaged audience. The Celebrity Cricket League is the perfect platform for us to showcase the innovative technology and unique features that ReelStar has to offer.”

The Celebrity Cricket League is the biggest sportainment event in India, attracting millions of fans and followers. The sponsorship of the Punjab team by ReelStar will give the platform significant exposure to a large, engaged audience, further reinforcing ReelStar’s commitment to empowering users and democratizing the media and entertainment industry.