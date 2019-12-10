Regent Seven Seas Cruises®Announces Christie Brinkley Will Serve As Godmother To Seven Seas SplendorTM

She’s a world-famous supermodel, glamorous actress, proud mother and successful entrepreneur – and now will be recognized as Godmother to the cruise ship that perfects luxury.

Regent Seven Seas Cruises, the world’s leading luxury ocean cruise line, today announced that Christie Brinkley’s latest role is an honor, serving as Godmother to Seven Seas spendor TM. A centuries-old maritime tradition, a ship’s Godmother christens the vessel and is responsible for bestowing good luck over the ship and to all guests and crew who sail her. Brinkley will christen Seven Seas Splendorin Miami on February 21, 2020.

“Christie Brinkley is a universally beloved icon who is synonymous worldwide for her beauty, style and commitment to health and happiness,” said Jason Montague, president and CEO of Regent Seven Seas Cruises. “It’s fitting that the Godmother of Seven Seas Splendorreflects timeless elegance, vitality and sophistication, as Regent has perfected all the details of luxury onboard Seven Seas Splendor. We are deeply honored that Christie will christen our newest ship and delighted to welcome her to the Regent Seven Seas Cruises family.”

Brinkley is excited to serve as Godmother to Seven Seas Splendor, a spacious yet intimate ship with a crew of 542 crew caring for 750 guests.

“We learn best about the beautiful world around us by exploring new cities, immersing ourselves in different cultures and interacting with the gracious people who live there,” Brinkley says. “We cherish and remember these moments more when we experience them with the people we love. The absolute most invigorating and luxurious way to travel the world is by cruising the seas.”

“As a woman who strives to inspire other females to achieve their career and personal aspirations, I’m especially proud to be Godmother of the first new cruise ship in maritime history to be captained by a female, the trailblazing Captain Serena Melani,” Brinkley said.