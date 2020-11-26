Regional OTT Platforms that give the best content

With a spike in the consumption of entertainment content streaming online during the lockdown, the OTT platforms are likely to come out of pandemics and work from home situations at a better place. The path to recovery is looking a bit hard for cinema halls, hence OTT platforms can treat out new offerings. Now, even the movies have taken the OTT route for their releases without having to wait for pan-India theatre re-openings.
Amidst this, regional content is gaining momentum and attracting more viewers on the OTT platforms. There is an upward graph in consumption of dubbed cinema from the South, particularly Telugu and Tamil films.
To cater to the giant demand for regional content from the audience, here are 5 regional OTT platforms that are becoming the preference for the audience for dubbed regional content in today’s world –
- Dollywood Play – Dollywood Play is a dedicated OTT platform for Hindi dubbed content aims to bring the best of mass entertainment content (movies & series) across a wide range of genres like Action, Adventure, Thriller, Horror, Comedy, Love, Drama, and 18+. Witnessing the wide success & acceptance of Hindi dubbed content for South Indian & Hollywood movies on digital & linear platforms for its audience. The platform deals in dubbed content in the form of full movies, Mini movies, video clips, Music videos, etc.
- Aha – Aha is an Indian over-the-top streaming service owned by Arha Media & Broadcasting Private Limited, a joint venture by Geetha Arts and My Home Group which offers Telugu-language content. Launched officially in March 2020, the service is loaded with films from the pre-OTT era from various production houses. Arjun Suravaram, Kaithi Telugu dubbed version and Choosi Choodangaane are the first set of feature films acquired by the service as official streaming partner
- Hoichoi – Hoichoi is the on-demand platform that focuses on Bengali language films and entertainment content mainly, but also provides English subtitles to all movies. Currently, it features over 500 film titles, including more than 100 SVF produced films and about 400 other films. Apart from this, Hoichoi contains more than 1,000 Bengali songs for audio streaming globally. The platform is also introducing children’s content and has original films, web series, and short films across many genres.
- Olly Plus – Olly Plus was launched in 2020, By Sk Line Production Olly Plus is Odisha’s new online Odia OTT platform where you can enjoy unlimited Odia Videos, Albums, Movies, Comedy Videos, Short Films, Audio Storys and Romantic videos on the go. Olly Plus has passionate plans to make the Cinema of Odisha touch a new height.
- Sun Nxt – Sun NXT is an Indian video-on-demand service run by Sun TV Network. It was launched in June 2017 with content in four languages focusing on the South Indian region. In February 2020, the platform’s subscriber base grew to about 15 million users and started making a profit. It is available free on Vodafone Play, Jio Cinema, Airtel Xstream.