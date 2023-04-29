Registration for Federal Integrated Program (FIP) by Federal Bank closes on 30th April

April 2023: Registrations for Federal Bank’s sought-after Federal Integrated Program (FIP) for Financial Crime Compliance Specialists close on 30th April 2023. The FIP is a unique program designed in partnership with Manipal Global Education Services that offers a work and study program. Over the course of two years, it will provide a comprehensive learning experience that combines Fixed-Term Employment with a blended approach to learning, incorporating both classroom and virtual sessions.

The program has a duration of 24 Months and candidates shortlisted for the program will undergo intensive classroom training as well as on-the-job training at the Federal Bank. During the program period, candidates will earn up to Rs 4.5 Lakh in the first year and up to Rs 5.7 Lakh in the second year. Upon successful completion of the program, participants would be awarded a Post Graduate Diploma in Risk & Compliance and will be considered for the Officer role subject to obtaining continuous top 2 Performance Grades in every quarter during the program period.

FIP is open to candidates who have a consistent academic record of a minimum of 60% from the 10th standard till graduation or post-graduation (as applicable). Candidates shall not exceed 27 years of age as of 1st April 2023 and candidates belonging to SC / ST category are entitled to 5 years of relaxation in the upper age limit.