Registration is Now Open for RNA Therapeutics 2021

London, United Kingdom, October 10, 2020: The 2021 conference is set to explore the latest developments in RNA delivery agents and RNA-based therapeutics with the latest case studies on advanced mRNA technologies, oligonucleotide delivery, therapeutic applications and future trends and innovations.

New Addition To This Years Agenda

The 2021 programme includes the new Focus Day on the 12th February which focuses on RNA Interference. Chaired by Shalini Andersson, Chief Scientist New Therapeutic Modalities & Head of Oligonucleotide Discovery, AstraZeneca.

Panel discussion on COVID-19: how has the RNA industry adapted to beat the pandemic

Delegates stand to gain many valuable insights from this event such as:

• Industry insights into how mRNA is being used to combat COVID-19

• Case studies exploring the growing therapeutic potential of RNA for rare diseases

• Future trends in AI application for optimal RNA therapeutics

• A regulatory outlook of the RNA landscape, clinical trials and looking ahead

Visit the website for more details: www.therapeutics-rna.com/pcom1

Chair For 2021:

Heinrich Haas, VP RNA Formulation and Drug Delivery, BioNTech

Focus Day Chair for 2021: Shalini Andersson, Chief Scientist New Therapeutic Modalities & Head of Oligonucleotide Discovery, AstraZeneca

Key Speakers:

• Dong Yu, Fellow, Senior Director, and Head, GSK Vaccines

• Maria Luisa Pineda, CEO and Co-Founder, Envisagenics

• Kirsty Wydenbach, Deputy Unit Manager/Senior Medical Assessor, MHRA

• Dong Ki Lee, CEO, OliX

• Jennifer Pluim, Vice President Medical Affairs, ProQR

• Arpan Desai, Team Leader, Advanced Drug Delivery, Pharmaceutical Sciences, AstraZeneca

• Ruchi Shah, Senior Research Engineer, New Therapeutics Modalities, Eli Lilly and Company

• Michael Mulqueen, Vice President Business Development, eTheRNA immunotherapies

• Troels Koch, Founder & CEO, Aqiventa

Further details about the speakers can be found here: www.therapeutics-rna.com/prcom1

