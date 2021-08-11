Registration Now Open for “Spooktacular” Golf Tournament Hosted By Tampa Crossroads

Tampa, FL (August 11, 2021) – August is National Golf Month, and there is no better way to celebrate than hitting the links in support of a good cause! Tampa Crossroads, a nonprofit organization serving the Tampa Bay community since 1977, is excited to announce that registration for its Spooktacular Golf Tournament is now open at www.tampacrossroads.com/golf.

The Spooktacular Golf Tournament will be held on Sunday, October 17, 2021, at the Bay Palms Golf Complex on MacDill Air Force Base (1803 Golf Course Avenue, Tampa, FL 33621) with a 9:00 AM shotgun start. Proceeds from this event will fund and support Tampa Crossroads’ programs and services for people in need in Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco, and Polk Counties.



Tampa Crossroads’ Chief Executive Officer Gwendolyn Green, LMHC, MCAP, said, “We are thrilled to announce our Spooktacular Golf Tournament, promising a fun-filled day on a beautiful course, supporting us in our effort to provide the best possible behavioral wellness, housing, and employment services to people around Tampa Bay. Golf promotes many of the same benefits that we promote at Tampa Crossroads such as fitness and recreation. The sport also contributes to mental wellness through increasing focus and decreasing symptoms of anxiety. I look forward to being on the course, getting to meet and personally thank the people who stand behind us.”

Golfers can register for Spooktacular Golf Tournament for $380 per foursome or $95 per individual player, including greens fee, cart, range balls, breakfast, and lunch. Non-golfers also can attend the event for $25, which covers breakfast and lunch, and additional donations can be made online. The deadline for registration is Monday, October 4, 2021.

Leading the event’s organizing committee is Tampa Crossroads’ Board member Cindy Walz, who has raised more than $150,000 for the nonprofit through golf tournaments over the past five years. Walz said, “Being on the Board of Tampa Crossroads is a way for me to give back to the community that gave to me when I needed it. Gather your friends and family at the iconic MacDill Air Force Base for a day of fun and support Tampa Crossroads mission to navigate life’s crossroads together.”

Tampa Crossroads also is accepting sponsorships and raffle items from local businesses and community partners in support of the Spooktacular Golf Tournament.

As part of the Halloween-themed festivities, golfers are encouraged to decorate their carts, and the one with the best decorations wi ll win a special prize. Additional prizes will be awarded to the golfer with the longest drive and the golfer who is closest to the pin. In addition, there will be a putting contest, a hole-in-one contest, and raffle prizes at the event.

Tampa Crossroads’ programs include the Veterans Assistance Center, which provides Veterans with a continuum of specialized housing services, case management, and connections to VA and mainstream benefits; the Behavioral Wellness Center, known as “BeWell,” which offers outpatient behavioral wellness treatment, SMART Recovery meetings, and on-site drug testing; the Career Center with employment services for adults with disabilities; Rose Manor, a residential behavioral wellness treatment center for women; Rapid Rehousing, a program which rapidly-rehouses individuals experiencing homelessness within Hillsborough County; and Eco Oaks, an energy-efficient affordable housing complex in the Tampa area.

For more information about the Spooktacular Golf Tournament or to become a sponsor, please call 813-238-8557, ext. 100, or email info@tampacrossroads.com. For more information about Tampa Crossroads’ programs and services, visit www.tampacrossroads.com.