Registration Opens for 2023 USA Biolympiad

McLean, VA, September 03, 2022 —- The Center for Excellence in Education (CEE) announces that registration is now open for the 2023 USA Biolympiad (USABO), the nation’s most prestigious biology education and testing program for high school students.

“The USA Biolympiad encourages excellence in science education. It propels U.S. high school students and their teachers to reach the gold standard,” said Joann P. DiGennaro, CEE President.

More than eleven thousand students register annually to participate in USABO’s national biology exams. CEE’s USABO mission concentrates on stimulating intellectual curiosity in young scholars and developing their critical thinking in laboratory skills and biological reasoning to propel them to careers of excellence and leadership in science and technology. CEE provides necessary resources for students to prepare for the exam and for exploring biological sciences. With school registration, teachers gain access to a wealth of online biology resources, including recommended readings, study guides, practice questions, guidelines, checklists, and previous exams to help them prepare students for study and testing.

“The USABO is a special community, and the thousands of students who take the exams share similar passions. USABO connects students across the country that may encounter each other in their lives at any time and they already share a common interest,” said Kathy Frame, Advisor & Consultant, USA Biolympiad.

All students in grades 9 to 12 are welcome to participate in the USABO. CEE encourages teachers and schools to register and host their students, ensuring a spot for the Open Exam. AP courses are not required for success in the exams. The registration fee is $95 per school regardless of the number of student participants.

Many schools across the nation have established USABO Clubs for students to join. The Center serves an important coordinating role, offering resources on how to start and run a USABO Club, study resources, and connections to USABO alumni. This new Center initiative is part of an ongoing move to work collaboratively with USABO Clubs across the nation to present opportunities and suggestions. Students may network with other clubs across the country via the USABO website to share current ideas, strategies, and resources. USABO clubs offer the students a fun and collaborative environment to explore the biological sciences while preparing for the USABO exams.

The USABO is a four-tier series of exams that demands the absolute best of students in biology theoretical and laboratory knowledge. The four gold medalists from USABO’s National Finals will represent the United States at the 34th International Biology Olympiad to be hosted in the United Arab Emirates in July 2023. For more information on USABO or to register for the exam, visit https://www.usabo-trc.org. School registration closes on November 11, 2022, and individual student registration closes on November 16, 2022.