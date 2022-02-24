REHAU forays into the modular kitchen segment with REHAU Kitchen

REHAU, a global leader in polymer-based solutions, is exhilarated to launch its maiden kitchen category, REHAU Kitchen in Bengaluru’s Richmond Road. REHAU has always been known as a component manufacturer and supplier; the brand is becoming a solution provider with the launch of its kitchen category.

REHAU has been manufacturing and providing niche and premium quality components for the last 25 years in India. The brand made a mark in the Indian market with its furniture edge bands and has created a strong dealer network over the years. After playing a lead role in the B2B market, REHAU is all set to cater to the B2C audience. The deeper idea behind launching the REHAU Kitchen is to educate the end consumers about the standard of quality and to make them aware of the importance of the hidden but essential elements that make up their dream kitchen.

The REHAU Kitchens are assembled in India & are thoughtfully curated for the Indian market. The modular kitchen has REHAU’s European quality edge banded panels, the hardware and accessories used are also of International quality promising strength, resistance and durability. Every REHAU Kitchen uses the brand’s newly launched RAUVISIO quartz stone as kitchen slabs that is considerably more hygienic and easy to clean due to its polished surface and fibre-free material, giving a feel of natural stone. The Roller Shutters used in a REHAU kitchen are imported from its Germany plant for storage solutions and the Plinth cover used in the modular kitchen set-ups are manufactured at REHAU’s India factory.

The experiential store in Bengaluru is spread across a 2000+ sq. ft. area and consists of 3 Kitchen units for display. The brand is offering 100+ surface finishes and colours for consumers to customize their own REHAU Kitchen without limiting their imagination and creativity. REHAU is known for providing German-engineered products at competitive market prices, thus, consumers looking for International quality modular kitchens need not look any further with REHAU kitchens entering the market. The brand is providing end-to-end solutions to its customers starting from recce to installation with a shorter delivery time and quick after-sale service.

Ms Bhavana Bindra, Managing Director, REHAU South Asia says, “REHAU has been excelling in the Indian market for last 25 years and for more than two decades Bengaluru has been a core market for the brand. Also, the south market has always been a trendsetter when it comes to modern and futuristic furniture as witnessed by all major furniture brands having their presence in this part of the country. Inevitably, Bengaluru became our first choice to launch the brand’s maiden kitchen category. It is a proud moment for us at REHAU as we foray into the B2C segment with the launch of REHAU kitchen”.

REHAU is directly associated with 10 dealers who further cater to around 250+ sub-dealers and 500+ OEMs in Bengaluru giving the brand a strong ground to explore a different and new avenue. The brand is also a direct supplier to more than 20 major OEMs in the city. Entering the B2C segment and creating a loyal customer base becomes challenging for any brand but REHAU’s team has the innovative engineering power that aims to overcome these difficulties. Another vital fact that keeps REHAU ahead in the market is the brand’s commitment to manufacturing sustainable polymers. Thus, the conscious Gen Z will be making a more environmentally friendly choice by bringing a REHAU kitchen at home.