REHAU India collaborates with TITUS Group to launch hardware solutions for Indian Market

Bangalore, 02nd June, 2022: REHAU, the global leader in manufacturing polymer-based solutions, has announced collaboration with global brand TITUS today at INDIAWOOD 2022. The company’s expansion into hardware is a strategic move to provide a complete solution for its B2B partners while also entering into the B2C market. India is expected to have significant expansion in real estate, particularly in the luxury segment, resulting in a desire for higher-quality, aesthetically modern furniture with long-lasting and reliable hardware components. Consumers in India are willing to invest in premium furniture components, making this a favourable opportunity for REHAU & TITUS to introduce new hardware solutions into the Indian market.

The partnership will witness the joining of two businesses that believe in being close to their customers while providing them with cutting-edge engineered products. REHAU and TITUS will engage to deliver an exclusive selection of hardware products to customers and manufacturers in India, including Hinges, Drawer Systems, Connecting Fittings, and Damping Solutions.

On this momentous occasion, Ms. Bhavana Bindra, MD, REHAU South Asia said, “The partnership between REHAU & TITUS is going to offer a premium hardware solution to the Indian market. It is a strategic partnership for REHAU where we see a tremendous market for high-quality hardware in India, and our partnership with TITUS is an excellent example of capitalizing on the opportunity. Hardware has long been an overlooked category in the furniture industry, and we hope to raise its profile in the Indian market through our collaboration. Premium hardware adds years to the life of a product while also improving the aesthetic value of a space. We are glad to collaborate with TITUS group as we share the same philosophy of providing excellent, innovative products to our consumers. I’m delighted, and I’m looking forward to a synergistic relationship in which we can build on each other’s strengths.”

By remaining focused on the growing importance of quality and efficiency, REHAU & TITUS, constantly innovate to offer best solutions for a sustainable future. REHAU has a well-established network base in India with more than 1000 direct customers and upto 2500 retailers, REHAU has exceeded expectations with an enormous client base in India. REHAU is looking forward to reaching every nook and corner of the country, owing to its robust network base.

Mr. Marko Korelc, Regional Sales Director, TITUS Group said, “I am happy to announce the partnership of REHAU and TITUS. REHAU having a widespread network base and a vast product portfolio in India, inevitably, became the first choice for us to collaborate in India. We have been providing premium hardware solutions around the world for decades and now it’s time for India to witness the world-class component ranges. Hardware is a growing sector in India and through this partnership we are looking forward to expand our market outreach.“

Apart from announcing the biggest collaboration, REHAU is also showcasing its portfolio for the whole furniture industry under one roof at INDIAWOOD 2022, within a sprawling area of 390sqm. The exhibition is scheduled during 2–6 June 2022 at Bengaluru International Exhibition Centre (BIEC) and REHAU is exhibiting in Hall-H2A, Stall-B202, C302. Various experience zones have been set up as part of the exhibition booth, showcasing a wide range of products. The displayed products vary from uPVC edgebands, laminates, solid surfaces, roller shutter system, and plinth system to adhesives, masking tapes and many more. REHAU is also displaying its recently launched modular kitchen at the exhibition.