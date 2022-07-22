REHAU Industries CEO—Dr. Uwe H. Böhlke visits India…

REHAU, the global leader in manufacturing and polymer-based solutions, welcomes Dr. Uwe H. Böhlke, CEO, REHAU Industries and Rafael Daum, CEO Asia Pacific REHAU to India. The visit emphasizes the company’s long-term commitment to the sub region and how India is critical to its global success.
During the visit, Dr.Uwe H. Böhlke, who leads the global business of REHAU Industries encouraged the team in India to continue developing and contributing as a key market to the company’s Asia Pacific growth strategy which is witnessing technological advancement. He highlighted the commitment to take the REHAU growth story to the next level, growing the India market in support of the Indian Government’s ‘Make in India’ initiative.
On the CEOs’ visit, Ms. Bhavana Bindra, MD, REHAU South Asia (SOA), said, “We are very happy to welcome our global leaders in India. During this visit, the leadership team will host several internal and external engagements to align REHAU’s global vision with employees and local partners. These will include multiple team meets, engaging discussions, plant visits and many other activities. There is a huge potential for REHAU’s solutions to succeed in India owing to the country’s phenomenal growth in the furniture, building, and industrial solution sectors.”
During the trip to India, Dr. Böhlke, stated, “The outcome of REHAU’s 25-year devotion, patience, and persistence is the reason why REHAU is celebrating its silver jubilee year in India. The factor that motivates my India visit is the sheer passion and dedication of the entire REHAU team towards taking the brand where it is today. We have introduced multiple new product launches and there are more exciting things in the pipeline for Indian consumers.”
Rafael Daum, remarked, “Our aim is to establish a robust growth road map for India and build on 25 years of excellent performance to strengthen our position in the country, and continue our successful journey. India is indeed a strategic region for REHAU and one of our fastest growing markets. To achieve our long-term goal, the company has extensively deployed our local to local strategy and added a number of new verticals to REHAU’s product offerings in India, such as REHAU kitchen, hardware solutions, and exterior wall cladding.”