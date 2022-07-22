REHAU Industries CEO—Dr. Uwe H. Böhlke visits India…

REHAU, the global leader in manufacturing and polymer-based solutions, welcomes Dr. Uwe H. Böhlke, CEO, REHAU Industries and Rafael Daum, CEO Asia Pacific REHAU to India. The visit emphasizes the company’s long-term commitment to the sub region and how India is critical to its global success.

During the visit, Dr.Uwe H. Böhlke, who leads the global business of REHAU Industries encouraged the team in India to continue developing and contributing as a key market to the company’s Asia Pacific growth strategy which is witnessing technological advancement. He highlighted the commitment to take the REHAU growth story to the next level, growing the India market in support of the Indian Government’s ‘Make in India’ initiative.