REI Expo 2021: A Powerhouse of Innovations and Solutions for the Renewable Energy Industry

The Renewable Energy India (REI) Expo, Asia’s largest and most influential expo in the RE space by Informa Markets in India, is back this year in its 14th epic edition in a physical format. Scheduled for 15th – 17th September 2021 at the India Expo Mart, Greater Noida, REI is supported by Indian Biogas Association (IBA), Cleantech Business Club (CBC), Bridge to India (BTI), National Solar Energy Federation of India (NSEFI), and Indo German Energy Forum-Support Office (IGEF-SO).

Over the years, REI has been established as the most comprehensive, reputed and Asia’s largest and most influential expo in this domain where the community congregates to discuss trends, deliberate upon challenges, and showcase the most innovative technological solutions. This year, the three-day event will bring together decision makers and influencers as well as technical experts and professionals from leading companies involved in the renewable energy generation, transmission and distribution.

With a Bounce-Back in its physical avatar, REI has been received with great enthusiasm by global stakeholders with the UK joining as ’Partner Country‘ and European Union (EU) as an ‘International Partner’. The expo will feature Industry stalwarts in Adani Solar, LONGI Solar, Goldi Solar, Premier Energies, Vikram Solar, Growatt, Solis, Sova Solar, Panasonic Life Sciences, Renesola, Longi Solar, JaksonEngg, Patanjali Renewables, HPL Electric & Power, Bergen Group and Gautam Solar, to name a few. This year too, it will have engaging features comprising power-packed knowledge sessions besides all-CEOs conclave. The event is being honoured with attendance by industry renowned experts, 120+ exhibitors, UK Pavilion by Department for International Trade, European Union (EU) Pavilion, and Bio Energy Pavilion, besides new launches, product demos, free training programs, and more. The EU is spearheading two of the most foremost conference sessions i.e., Rooftop Solar: Unlocking the Potential and “Offshore & Onshore” Wind: Unleashing the Potential.

Speaking on the participation at and partnership with REI, Ms. Jennifer Fagan, First Secretary, Trade and Investment – Energy, UK’s Department for International Trade said, “We are glad to be the Partner Country of Renewable Energy India Expo 2021 and get an opportunity via our UK pavilion to highlight UK’s excellent strength in Renewable Energy technologies and at the same time network with like-minded companies. Earlier this year, the UK and Indian Prime Ministers agreed to step up UK-India collaboration on climate change and low carbon transition. This was done through a new partnership on renewables and power, including offshore wind, energy efficiency and storage and electric mobility, and to explore joint work on green hydrogen. We are confident that opportunities like these will further help us explore potential areas of collaboration.”

Commenting on EU’s participation at the REI Expo, H.E. Mr. Ugo Astuto, Ambassador of the EU to India said, “The European Union Delegation to India is happy to partner with the Renewable Energy India Expo, which this year focuses on the topical theme ‘From Ambition to Action…Taking Giant Leaps Forward’. Both the EU and India have very ambitious renewable energy targets and are taking concrete and innovative actions to ensure that these ambitions become reality. The EU-India Clean Energy and Climate Partnership is a key priority for EU-India cooperation, focusing on energy efficiency, renewable energy, integration in the grid, finance, and climate action. The international community needs to step up efforts towards energy transition, in the run up to COP26”.

Speaking on the re-start of physical expos and REI’s return in its physical version, Mr. Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, Informa Markets in India said, “The Indian renewable energy industry has significantly matured over the past 4-5 years. The country is targeting about 450 GW of installed renewable energy capacity by 2030 from which about 280 GW is expected from solar. According to recent reports, India seems to have achieved a 28% emission reduction over 2005 levels, against the target of 35% for 2030. Favourable policies and regulations to boost the clean energy sector by the Government will also play a crucial part for India to move forward to scale up its targets. The Renewable Energy India Expo over the years has gone from strength to strength, becoming one of the few morale boosting and reliable channels for business, innovations, trendspotting, and networking to move the RE industry forward despite the dynamism in recent times. With a plethora of associations, government bodies, independent leaders, industry experts to discuss market trends, investments, technology innovations, the show will give industry professionals an invaluable insight into the path the sector is carving for itself.”

“Since the pandemic, we have delivered 8 live events in 6 different cities, strictly adhering to our Informa AllSecure Standards and commitments. Witnessing such a great response and support from the industry in our Re-Start 2.0, we are looking forward to taking REI to a new level in the coming years,” he further added.

The 14th edition of the REI Expo is once again geared to share relevant insights gained in the global renewables market through its 3 days of power packed conference with the theme “From Ambition to Action…..Taking Giant Leaps Forward”. The live conference agenda will reflect on a vast array of new Innovations and technologies. The conference will comprise panel discussions and presentations on topics such as Electric Vehicles and Storage, Bioenergy and more. Some of the key sessions include –‘Transformative Mobility and Battery Storage’, ‘Road ahead for Rooftop Solar’, ‘Solar Manufacturing: Making India the Global Hub’, ‘Renewable Energy and Self-Reliant India from the eyes of the CTOs’, ‘Innovations and Technologies’, among others.

REI 2021 will feature manufacturers, EPC companies, supplier & distributors from the following product categories such as PV modules, Hybrid systems, Inverters, Charge Controllers, Batteries, Testing and Monitoring systems, Component, Bioenergy Equipment, Backsheet and System Integrators. The expo will cater to the buyer category that comprises Facility Managers, Energy Consultants, Real Estate Developers, Industrial Consumers, Independent Power Producers, EPCs, Distributors/ Dealers, System Installers and integrators, Utilities & Project developers and planners, Project developers and planners, Investors, Fund Managers, Banks, Financial consultants, and Captive Power buyers.